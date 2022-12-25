ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26. A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Harlingen auto shop surprises single mother with free car

Christmas may have passed, but the season of giving continues. A Valley auto shop recently partnered with the Salvation Army in order to give a single mother of five a new car. “I feel very honored and blessed,” Harlingen resident Chrystal Lozano said. “Things like this just don’t happen to...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Flight cancellations and delays affecting Valley travelers

Flight cancellations are happening nationwide and a Valley airport is feeling the impact. Holiday travel continues, but for many trying to make their way back home, it’s becoming an issue. “I have a business to run, and I can't run a business if I can't get home,” passenger Juan...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose

The City of McAllen wants to turn Christmas trees into something that can be used again. McAllen Composting Facility Supervisor Rogelio De Leon says Valley residents have an option to get rid of their real Christmas trees: repurpose it and avoid tossing them in ditches or leaving them on the side of the road.
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Villalobos Becomes UTRGV’S First AMS Fellow

Associate dean for the UTRGV College of Sciences Cristina Villalobos has been elected Fellow of the American Mathematical Society “for contributions to modelling and optimization and for broadening the participation of underrepresented groups in mathematics.”. Villalobos, who is also a Myles and Sylvia Aaronson endowed professor in the School...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission

A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site

People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen ISD whistleblower suspended after filing complaint

— Following up on a story published in The Advance News Journal last week, McAllen ISD is forwarding most, if not all, of the eight public information requests we submitted to the district Dec. 6 to the Office of the Texas Attorney General, seeking a legal opinion, which can take up to 45 days to comply.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy