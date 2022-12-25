Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26. A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
southtexascollege.edu
Facing tragedy following COVID, Starr County graduate finds the will to succeed
The most important lessons in higher education are often learned outside a classroom, according to Giselle Juarez who speaks about perseverance even in the face of tragedy and unexpected obstacles. Her success, she said, is a testament to friends, family, staff and faculty at South Texas College who all came...
KRGV
Harlingen auto shop surprises single mother with free car
Christmas may have passed, but the season of giving continues. A Valley auto shop recently partnered with the Salvation Army in order to give a single mother of five a new car. “I feel very honored and blessed,” Harlingen resident Chrystal Lozano said. “Things like this just don’t happen to...
KRGV
Flight cancellations and delays affecting Valley travelers
Flight cancellations are happening nationwide and a Valley airport is feeling the impact. Holiday travel continues, but for many trying to make their way back home, it’s becoming an issue. “I have a business to run, and I can't run a business if I can't get home,” passenger Juan...
KRGV
City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose
The City of McAllen wants to turn Christmas trees into something that can be used again. McAllen Composting Facility Supervisor Rogelio De Leon says Valley residents have an option to get rid of their real Christmas trees: repurpose it and avoid tossing them in ditches or leaving them on the side of the road.
valleybusinessreport.com
Villalobos Becomes UTRGV’S First AMS Fellow
Associate dean for the UTRGV College of Sciences Cristina Villalobos has been elected Fellow of the American Mathematical Society “for contributions to modelling and optimization and for broadening the participation of underrepresented groups in mathematics.”. Villalobos, who is also a Myles and Sylvia Aaronson endowed professor in the School...
KRGV
Weslaco police donate toys to family that lost everything in Christmas Eve house fire
Christmas plans were cut short for a Weslaco family of nine after their home was destroyed by o a fire on Christmas Eve. A two story-home on Missouri Avenue caught fire, causing the nearby apartments to also catch fire. The family in the two-story home are now staying with relatives...
KRGV
City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission
A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
KRGV
City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
KRGV
Mission man facing murder charge, accused of killing brother on Christmas Day
A 25-year-old Mission man is now facing a murder charge in connection to the fatal assault of his brother that occurred on Christmas Day, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Mission Regional Medical Center Sunday afternoon in reference to a “deceased”...
Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
KRGV
Report sheds new details on welfare check turned officer-involved shooting that killed homeowner
The homeowner who was killed following a Friday officer-involved shooting near Weslaco fired at law enforcement officers at the scene and threatened to kill them, according to a report filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The custodial death report was filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office following...
anjournal.com
McAllen ISD whistleblower suspended after filing complaint
— Following up on a story published in The Advance News Journal last week, McAllen ISD is forwarding most, if not all, of the eight public information requests we submitted to the district Dec. 6 to the Office of the Texas Attorney General, seeking a legal opinion, which can take up to 45 days to comply.
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse to enter Valley’s restaurant market in 2023
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least two new New York-style pizza places are in the works for the Rio Grande Valley in 2023. Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is preparing to open in the spring at 2320 N. Expressway 77/83, near Main Event in Brownsville. In the summer, the restaurant will open a second Valley location, […]
Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
Comments / 0