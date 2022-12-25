Read full article on original website
Related
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
Five people killed after bus plunges off 240ft bridge into a Spanish river on Christmas Eve
The bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones jailed in Monterroso in central Galacia, said La Voz de Galacia, a regional newspaper.
Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway
At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
Carscoops
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
A Chinese driver is relieved to have gotten out of a tricky situation without any injuries. The motorist, identified by AutoHome as one Mr. Luo, was at the wheel of a Haval H6 when the cruise control became stuck on and the brakes failed. Luo was driving the H6 crossover,...
Carscoops
Watch The Moment A Semi-Truck Falls Off An Overpass Onto Another Crash Site
First responders have been lucky to escape injury after a large truck crashed and fell from a highway onto the scene of a previous accident. Dramatic footage shared to social media shows an SUV and a rolled semi-truck blocking the road near the Highway 14 / 5 Freeway interchange in Santa Clarita, California. This first crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Girl, 10, Was at Sleepover When Her Family Was in Fatal Plane Crash: 'She Was Trying to Text and Call'
Christian and Misty Kath's daughter tried contacting them the morning after the crash to ask "when were they coming to pick her up," according to a family member A 10-year-old girl was safe at a friend's house when her family was killed in a plane crash on Saturday. Christian Kath, 42, was flying with his wife Misty, 43, and their 12-year-old daughter Lily when their rented aircraft crashed off the coast of Florida, according to authorities. The bodies of Misty and Lily were recovered, while the search for Christian, who remains missing,...
Daily Beast
River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14
Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
Tri-City Herald
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
Schoolgirl, 14, pictured after she was knifed to death ‘by total stranger’ on way to bus stop in small German town
A SCHOOLGIRL who was stabbed to death by a total stranger on her way to school in a small town in Germany has been pictured. Tributes have been pouring in for 14-year-old Ece S. from Illerkirchberg, who was knifed in the stomach in the frenzied attack as she was walking to the bus stop with her friend.
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Inside Nova
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship
An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
CNN
1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1