Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting husband in south Austin
Police arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning in south Austin.
kwhi.com
GEORGETOWN POLICE: MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WIFE, HOLDING FAMILY HOSTAGE ARRESTED IN COLUMBUS
A man accused of fatally shooting his wife and holding his family hostage in Georgetown was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Columbus. Georgetown police say shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, they received a 911 call from a juvenile saying her father, 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones, had entered their home with a weapon and was holding them hostage.
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar
AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out
Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Missing elderly man last seen in Round Rock found safe
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A missing elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment last seen in Round Rock was found safe this afternoon. A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls this morning. He had last been seen in the 900 block of Martin Avenue around 2 a.m.
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
KCBD
Texas car wash frozen with icicles
LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States. A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in...
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
Georgetown suspect accused of fatally shooting estranged wife arrested
The Georgetown Police Department is searching for an armed suspect in the area of Gabriel View Drive.
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
abc7amarillo.com
Woman arrested after pointing handgun at daughter on Christmas Day
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A woman was taken into custody after she pointed a handgun at her daughter on Christmas Day. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 5000 block of Old Highway 81 on December 25th for a threat call. Deputies say that Rosalba Perez De...
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.
KBTX.com
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
fourpointsnews.com
Brian Charles Hair Studio hit by smash & grab
Brian Charles Hair Studio was burglarized in the early morning hours of December 18. Nearly $2,000 was taken in less than a minute of a “smash and grab” case. “It’s been almost 10 years since we opened and we’re pretty fortunate,” said Jon Gray, co-owner.
Comments / 0