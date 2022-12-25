ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar

AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
AUSTIN, TX
Q92

Texas Waffle House Goes Viral After Massive Brawl Breaks Out

Move over IHOP, Waffle House is the new champion over these lands. If you thought the IHOP fight in Victoria Texas was hard to watch, step away from your screen now. A massive brawl inside Waffle House has flooded social media. The title claims the fight took place at a Texas-based Waffle House, and one customer says they are in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing elderly man last seen in Round Rock found safe

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A missing elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment last seen in Round Rock was found safe this afternoon. A Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Terrance Nuckolls this morning. He had last been seen in the 900 block of Martin Avenue around 2 a.m.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Texas car wash frozen with icicles

LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States. A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Brian Charles Hair Studio hit by smash & grab

Brian Charles Hair Studio was burglarized in the early morning hours of December 18. Nearly $2,000 was taken in less than a minute of a “smash and grab” case. “It’s been almost 10 years since we opened and we’re pretty fortunate,” said Jon Gray, co-owner.
AUSTIN, TX

