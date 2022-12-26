People Are Sharing More Expensive Versions Of Items That Are Actually Worth Spending Extra Money On And I'm Updating My Shopping List Immediately
It's safe to say at this point — after writing a few posts on this topic — people love to learn about items other people think are genuinely worth splurging on. And it makes sense: we all want to ensure that if we're spending the extra money, the end result will be worth it. Right?
With that in mind, here are some items that the BuzzFeed Community swears are the worth the higher cost. If you have one to add, leave it in the comments!
1. "Bombas socks. I have small feet and the usual socks I’d get at the store or wherever never fit right. I tried kid sizes too and they were the same. I decided to take a chance on Bombas — and I’m never buying anything else again. They’re the only socks that have ever fit me just right and I don’t care how much they cost."
2. "Candles. It sounds crazy but when I do splurge or am gifted a high-value candle — such as Jo Malone or Voluspa — I can tell the difference between them and candles I buy from Target or Bath and Body Works. The high-value candle scents linger or travel through the space better, and create a vibe without being aggressive or needing to burn for hours."
3. "Toothpaste and toothbrush. I have teeth that are prone to cavities, and those couple extra bucks that I spend on a brand-name toothpaste and a splurge on an electric toothbrush mean that I’ve saved hundreds on dentist visits, not to mention way less pain and discomfort."
4. "Spices! If you can buy smaller amounts of freshly ground spices — do it. Even if you like a particular brand’s blend (like pickling spice or poultry rub) a good spice shop will have their own version they put one together for you. If you can afford it and have access, it is so very worth it.
5. "Lasik! Forget the contacts and glasses altogether."
6. "We just discovered Coastal Cheddar cheese and it’s life-changing. They sell it at Costco. It’s so good."
7. "Once per year I purchase a 1/4 or 1/2 organic grass-fed, grass-finished cow. I can no longer enjoy steak or beef from a restaurant or grocery store because the quality is so vastly different. I'd 1000% recommend it if at all possible. It's one of my top priority investments for myself and my family. In addition to the freezer of beef, we keep a freezer of deer so the only meat we have to buy at the grocery store is chicken or fish."
8. "Saran wrap. Off-brand sticks to everything except the dish you want to cover. The brand name saran wrap saves so much frustration."
9. "Ashanti body butter. It’s an indie brand that has COMPLETELY transformed my skin! It’s always smooth and radiant, and my stretch marks are starting to fade. I’ll never use anything else."
10. "I have tried to use less expensive face wash brands but the only one that works on my skin is Fresh Soy Face Wash."
11. "We used to buy frozen chicken in the 5-10 pound bags. Over the past year the quality has gone downhill and I've tossed out so much because it's too stringy, bony, or just bad quality. We decided to try a local butcher. It's night and day. It's more expensive so we go once a week to buy 10 pounds or so. I haven't had to toss out chicken and haven't had any leftovers because the whole family is loving it."
12. "Organic vegetables and fruit as well as quality beef and poultry. We buy our fruits and veggies at a local co-op grocer that sells organic directly from farmers in our state and our beef and poultry from the same place. Pricier for both but a huge difference in quality and flavor."
13. "Fabric softener. Supermarket ones smell nice for the first day but the fragrance just doesn’t last on items that I don’t wash after one use — such as bedding, hoodies, and jeans."
14. "I 100% agree with high-end hair products. My hair had always been really frizzy and staticky until I switched to all-natural products without silicone and sulfites — it made a world of difference, and the bar conditioner lasts longer. I can go longer between washes too because my hair doesn't get as greasy from product build-up."
