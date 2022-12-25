Wolves announce arrival of Matheus Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season

Christmas is a time for giving and Wolves received some goodwill of their own after they announced the imminent arrival of Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil international will join the Molineux outfit on January 1, subject to a work permit, on an initial loan which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered.

The 23-year-old will be Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui 's first recruit at Molineux since he joined the Premier League outfit.

A statement on the club's website read: 'Matheus Cunha will become Julen Lopetegui's first signing as Wolves head coach, joining on loan from January 1, subject to work permit.

'The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalising a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered.'

The former Sion, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin forward joined Atletico in the summer of 2021 and scored seven goals in all competitions last season, but has struggled for playing time this term.

He helped Brazil win gold at the delayed Tokyo Olympics last summer and has since won eight senior caps, but missed out on the squad for the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Cunha told the club's website: 'I'm really excited to be part of this group and to be part of this club - it's a big club.

'I'm excited to play in the Premier League, to play in Wolverhampton, and I think the most important point is that I'm happy like a kid.

'(Lopetegui's) a big coach, he has a big mentality.

'He told me about Wolverhampton having a big project and I believe in it a lot, and I believe in him.'

Cunha will join former Atletico team-mate Diego Costa at Molineux and added: 'He's a very good guy, a really smiley guy, a really Brazilian guy and we're always smiling together.

'I called him and he said to me, "Come, come. Please, please. It's a big group here. It's unbelievable. The guys are nice".'