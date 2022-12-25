Read full article on original website
"Paul doesn’t believe LeBron’s that much better than him" - Antoine Walker said Paul Pierce thinks he's not getting the same respect as LeBron James
Pierce thinks he was a top-tier superstar like LeBron too. And Antoine Walker believes that.
“You can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won before.” — Klay Thompson's lesson for the Memphis Grizzlies
With Curry out and Draymond feeling his way back in, Klay quickly became the Warriors' spiritual leader on the court.
"My esophagus don't miss him" — Mike Miller on the time Kobe Bryant exacted revenge by elbowing him in the throat
Kobe Bryant was suspended for two games after delivering a nasty elbow to Mike Miller's throat.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
Isiah Thomas thinks LeBron and Kevin Durant deserve more respect for the amount of money they made for the NBA
Thomas explains why Durant and LeBron are underappreciated now in terms of the impact they had on the NBA, similar to the one Michael Jordan had during his time
“I was like, this boy ain't crazy! This boy smart as hell!” — Byron Scott defends Dennis Rodman’s antics
At first glance, a lot of Rodman's moves seem like spur-of-the-moment impulses. Byron Scott claims they are the complete opposite - pre-planned and calculated.
"I need you to be who you are, and we’ll adjust to you" - Vince Carter revealed how Jason Kidd reacted when he joined the New Jersey Nets
Vince Carter didn't expect Jason Kidd to give him the green light to run the show for the Nets.
Matt Barnes Among Three NBA Couples to Get Engaged on Christmas
NBA alum Matt Barnes is ready to walk down the aisle again after proposing to his longtime girlfriend and child’s mother, Anansa Sims. Barnes was one of three NBA-related engagements over the Christmas weekend, including a Philadelphia 76ers cheerleader and a couple who attended the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, as noted by Landon Buford.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant's Contract Breakdown: $500 Million And Still Counting
Coming out of high school, Durant was a highly recruited prospect that was seen as one of the top players in the country. He probably could have jumped to the professional level if there was not a rule in place that forced him to attend college. After a stellar career at Texas, which included becoming the first freshman to be named Naismith College Player of the Year.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
“You have to figure out a way to stay on the court” — JJ Redick discusses the one area that concerns him about the Memphis Grizzlies’ title hopes
The Memphis Grizzlies may be genuine championship contenders, but J.J. Redick has identified an unspoken area that could hold them back in their quest to win it all.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
Patrick Beverley names the three best defensive point guards in the NBA
Patrick Beverley believes he should be mentioned in the same breath as Jrue Holiday and Marcus Smart in the discussion of best defending point guards today.
