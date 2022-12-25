ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit

James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
Black Enterprise

Matt Barnes Among Three NBA Couples to Get Engaged on Christmas

NBA alum Matt Barnes is ready to walk down the aisle again after proposing to his longtime girlfriend and child’s mother, Anansa Sims. Barnes was one of three NBA-related engagements over the Christmas weekend, including a Philadelphia 76ers cheerleader and a couple who attended the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, as noted by Landon Buford.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant's Contract Breakdown: $500 Million And Still Counting

Coming out of high school, Durant was a highly recruited prospect that was seen as one of the top players in the country. He probably could have jumped to the professional level if there was not a rule in place that forced him to attend college. After a stellar career at Texas, which included becoming the first freshman to be named Naismith College Player of the Year.
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."

Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
