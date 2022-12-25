Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview (12/26/2022): "The Absolute Best Of 2022"
The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw for 2022 has arrived!. Scheduled to premiere tonight on the USA Network starting at 8/7c is special year-end show looking at "The Absolute Best Moments of 2022." The show will likely include announcements for the next live red brand show next Monday...
WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
Kevin Owens Talks About Teaming With John Cena Being "Full-Circle Moment" For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a "full-circle moment for him." Featured below...
Broadcaster Shares Her Thoughts On Potential Match In WWE
During her recent chat with The Jad Mabrak Show, Mamo stated the following:. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to do it for one match, maybe I would consider it. I want to know…I’ve been behind the scenes and I know how it goes. Logan Paul, he did one of the biggest WWE matches in Saudi, but he’s been training for like the entire year and he did one hell of a performance. Maybe I would do it for one match. I would maybe do it, but this is not something I would like to do every single…it doesn’t fall under the message I want out of what I do.”
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
Kevin Nash Details Changes He Would Make To WWE's Television Production Style
If "Big Daddy Cool" were running the production side of things from WWE, what look-and-feel would he give their television product?. Kevin Nash answered these questions and more when discussing the topic on the latest installment of his official podcast, "Kliq This." Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Several WWE Superstars Miss Monday's House Show in Columbus
-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.
Backstage News on John Cena's Return to WWE This Week & WrestleMania Involvement
– WWE presents one of their biggest episodes of Smackdown on Friday highlighted by the return of John Cena, who not only will be making an appearance but will be wrestling in his first match of 2022. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Cena will be involved in more than just this one match and that a “major storyline” is likely being planned that will involve him at WrestleMania and possibly even the Royal Rumble.
Emma Reflects On Decision To Join WWE After IMPACT Deal Ended, Being Paired With Madcap Moss
Emma recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her decision to return to WWE after her IMPACT deal ended, as well as how she was paired by Madcap Moss. Featured...
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Being Completely Against No-Cut Clauses in WWE Contracts
-- WWE contracts have long been in unique for many reasons, one of which is that historically no contracts were negotiated with a no-cut clause, leaving the contracted talent susceptible to being released at any time. A fightfulselect.com report notes that the absence of any no-cut clauses was strictly a Vince McMahon preference as he was "vehemently" against the idea despite other company officials being open to the idea of including them in deals.
Erick Redbeard Gives His Thoughts On Seeing WWE Return Of Bray Wyatt
Erick Redbeard recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former Wyatt Family member gave his thoughts on the WWE return of Bray Wyatt. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On how he doesn’t...
WWE Promoting First Ever "Pitch Black Match" For Next Month's Royal Rumble
-- A never-before-seen match is set to take place at the Royal Rumble premium live event next month. Billed as a "Pitch Black Match", WWE has been promoting the match locally and now publicly on social media (seen below) and is conjunction with Mtn Dew's "Pitch Black" drink, which return to stores in January. No details on the structure, rules or participants of the match but a strong assumption would be that Bray Wyatt will be involved.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Backstage Fight He Had With Ric Flair At A WWE RAW Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was good six months ago and how all of a sudden he was blindsided by The Nature Boy and he isn't sure what happened or what has gotten into Ric Flair. Bischoff also talked about how if Flair wants to sit down and talk about their issues, then he is happy to do that, but he will no longer talk about it on social media as he just wants it to go away.
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/28): Greensboro, North Carolina
WWE recently had their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show saw Ricochet, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens take on The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
WWE NXT Results (12/27/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT RESULTS (12/27/2022) This week's show kicks off with the John Cena narrated "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature. From there, we see The Creed Brothers backstage talking about the holidays as they head to the ring. Also heading to the ring is JD McDonagh. JD McDonagh vs. Julius...
Dax Harwood Comments On Talking To CM Punk After AEW All Out Brawl
Dax Harwood has dropped the debut episode of the new FTR podcast. During the episode, Harwood spoke about talking with CM Punk after the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum brawl that led to "The Best in the World" parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are...
Nyla Rose Talks Character Evolution In AEW
All Elite Wrestling star Nyla Rose recently spoke with Fightful, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro-wrestling. During the chat with the site, the former Women’s World Champion talked character evolution, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On revealing more personality during promos:. “It feels...
Bobby Fish Reveals PPV Event All Elite Wrestling Should Have Held
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how All Elite Wrestling should have held a Crockett Cup-style PPV Event, but it was held by the NWA this past March. Bobby Fish said:. “Um, as far as...
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Superstar Was One Of The Most Ill-Booked Talents In Company History
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents they have ever had in company history. Jim Ross said:
