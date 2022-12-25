Read full article on original website
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/26): Columbus, Ohio
WWE recently had their RAW Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match in the main event.
WWE News: Bobby Lashley's Best of 2022, Raw Superstar Celebrating 20 Years In WWE (Video)
-- WWE Is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin this week, and WWE has pieced together a special video for the current Monday Night Raw Superstar. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. You can view the new clip below, featuring...
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Superstar Was One Of The Most Ill-Booked Talents In Company History
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents they have ever had in company history. Jim Ross said:
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
Broadcaster Shares Her Thoughts On Potential Match In WWE
During her recent chat with The Jad Mabrak Show, Mamo stated the following:. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to do it for one match, maybe I would consider it. I want to know…I’ve been behind the scenes and I know how it goes. Logan Paul, he did one of the biggest WWE matches in Saudi, but he’s been training for like the entire year and he did one hell of a performance. Maybe I would do it for one match. I would maybe do it, but this is not something I would like to do every single…it doesn’t fall under the message I want out of what I do.”
Apollo Crews Talks About His Excitement For William Regal's Return To WWE
Apollo Crews recently spoke with Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his excitement-level for the upcoming WWE return of pro wrestling legend William Regal. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches...
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Being Completely Against No-Cut Clauses in WWE Contracts
-- WWE contracts have long been in unique for many reasons, one of which is that historically no contracts were negotiated with a no-cut clause, leaving the contracted talent susceptible to being released at any time. A fightfulselect.com report notes that the absence of any no-cut clauses was strictly a Vince McMahon preference as he was "vehemently" against the idea despite other company officials being open to the idea of including them in deals.
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
Ricky Starks Talks About His Relationship With The Undertaker, Time As Part Of Team Taz
"Absolute" Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the recent AEW title contender spoke about his relationship with pro wrestling legend The Undertaker, as well as maximizing his minutes during his time with Team Taz.
Eric Bischoff Talks The Backstage Fight He Had With Ric Flair At A WWE RAW Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was good six months ago and how all of a sudden he was blindsided by The Nature Boy and he isn't sure what happened or what has gotten into Ric Flair. Bischoff also talked about how if Flair wants to sit down and talk about their issues, then he is happy to do that, but he will no longer talk about it on social media as he just wants it to go away.
Chris Jericho Talks About Eddie Kingston Rivalry, Fireballs In AEW, Original Plans For Full Gear PPV
Chris Jericho sounded off on some hot topics on the latest episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Among them were the original plans for his ROH title match at AEW Full Gear, fireballs in AEW and his rivalry with "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston. Featured below are some of...
Several WWE Superstars Miss Monday's House Show in Columbus
-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.
Emma Reflects On Decision To Join WWE After IMPACT Deal Ended, Being Paired With Madcap Moss
Emma recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her decision to return to WWE after her IMPACT deal ended, as well as how she was paired by Madcap Moss. Featured...
Dax Harwood Comments On Talking To CM Punk After AEW All Out Brawl
Dax Harwood has dropped the debut episode of the new FTR podcast. During the episode, Harwood spoke about talking with CM Punk after the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum brawl that led to "The Best in the World" parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are...
Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Best Mind For The Wrestling Business
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed who he thinks has the best mind for the pro wrestling business. “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.”
Molly Holly Names WWE Superstars She Wishes She Could Have Faced
Molly Holly missed the boat on working with a lot of women's wrestling stars, even though she did share the ring with her share of women's wrestling legends. During a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance, the former WWE performer named some wrestlers she wishes she would have had the opportunity to have matches with.
Tony Khan Talks About AEW Departure Of Cody Rhodes
As noted, Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Grapsody podcast from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things All Elite Wrestling. In addition to the highlights we previously published from the interview here on the website, the AEW and ROH President also spoke about the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes.
Jim Ross Says He Believes AEW Will Be In The House Show And Live Event Business In 2023
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes the company will be in the house show and live event business to some degree in 2023. Jim Ross said:. “I believe...
Eddie Edwards Shares His Thoughts On The Great Muta's Retirement
During his recent chat with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling, former two-time Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards shared his thoughts on The Great Muta's final match. “It’s historic. You look at Muta’s career, how long it’s spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from his time at WCW, to New Japan, to All Japan, to NOAH. I have nothing but respect for him. Everything that he’s done at his age, how long he went. It gives me hope—something to strive for, something to reach for—because he was able to do it at such a high level for so long. That’s what I wanna do, and now he’s able to go out under his own terms, have these matches that he wants to have, and sail off into the sunset. That’s something that I would love to be able to do.”
Dax Harwood Recalls Colt Cabana Giving Bad First Impression, Why CM Punk Wanted Him Out Of AEW
As noted, the debut episode of the new FTR podcast has arrived. In the first episode, Dax Harwood spoke about the bad first impression he had when meeting Colt Cabana, as well as the reason why CM Punk wanted "Boom Boom" out of AEW. Featured below are some of the...
