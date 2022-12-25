On the morning of Dec. 19, my wife made her daily trek to the end of our driveway to retrieve the morning paper. She returned, shivering. A quick look at the outside thermometer confirmed the cause: it read 28 degrees, the lowest mid-December temperature I could recall since moving to North Carolina two decades ago. On the same day, the cold front sweeping the country reached as far south as...

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO