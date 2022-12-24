Read full article on original website
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out
This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SFist
Brutal Beatdown At Westfield Mall Goes Viral In Reddit Video, But No Charges Filed
A very ferocious two-on-one pummeling in front of the Foot Locker at the Westfield Centre has gone viral in a Reddit video, and while Westfield management confirms the incident happened, the victim is declining to file any charges. In the week leading up to Christmas, the Union Square area shopping...
South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
Video of BART passengers being sprayed with fire extinguisher being investigated
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A video originally posted on TikTok that appears to show someone on BART blasting a car full of passengers with a fire extinguisher is being investigated by BART Police. The BART Police Department and its Criminal Investigations Division is aware of the video and is working to recover station and train […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant at San Ramon In-N-Out
A Colorado man has been arrested for violating California's hate crime laws after a viral TikTok video allegedly captured him making bigoted, racist comments toward other customers at an East Bay In-N-Out restaurant, police announced Monday. The suspect was identified by San Ramon's police chief as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah,...
indybay.org
Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments
Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments. Reportedly, on December 23, 2022, in her court order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order in a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco for criminalizing homelessness, prohibiting the City from enforcing an array of brutal policing practices violating the civil rights of unhoused persons in San Francisco.
BART service impacted between 24th St.-Mission, Daly City due to fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is no service between the 24th St.-Mission and Daly City Bay Area Rapid Transit stations, according to the transit agency. “There is currently limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City,” a service advisory stated. “Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer […]
Man arrested for hate crime after video captures racist rant at San Ramon In-N-Out, police say
A man who was caught on video spewing racist and homophobic remarks to a woman and her friend at a San Ramon In-N-Out on Christmas Eve has been arrested, according to police.
San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition
California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NBC Los Angeles
California Teen Gave Out Fake Parking Tickets Hoping to Collect Real Fine Money, Police Say
A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a...
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
San Francisco Tiki bars wish people would stop stealing their glassware
"They kind of ruin it for everybody."
Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe
OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year. But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand. "Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area. Trish and her family...
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
sfstandard.com
Laced Drugs Hospitalize 5 After Overdoses, SF Officials Confirm
Six adults overdosed on Christmas Day after using laced drugs they believed to be cocaine, a hospital official not authorized to speak publicly told The Standard. Five people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, and emergency officials administered Narcan to all six individuals, the SF Fire Department confirmed. The...
