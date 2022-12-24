ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4

New Berkeley Program Rewards kind acts with $1,000

New Berkeley Program Rewards kind acts with $1,000

KRON4's Stephanie Lin reports. Read more on how you can nominate the winner: https://trib.al/MP2LxHa.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/.
SAN RAMON, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out

This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...
RadarOnline

First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest

The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Arrested After Racist, Homophobic Rant at San Ramon In-N-Out

A Colorado man has been arrested for violating California's hate crime laws after a viral TikTok video allegedly captured him making bigoted, racist comments toward other customers at an East Bay In-N-Out restaurant, police announced Monday. The suspect was identified by San Ramon's police chief as 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah,...
SAN RAMON, CA
indybay.org

Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments

Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments. Reportedly, on December 23, 2022, in her court order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order in a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco for criminalizing homelessness, prohibiting the City from enforcing an array of brutal policing practices violating the civil rights of unhoused persons in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

BART service impacted between 24th St.-Mission, Daly City due to fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is no service between the 24th St.-Mission and Daly City Bay Area Rapid Transit stations, according to the transit agency. “There is currently limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City,” a service advisory stated. “Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer […]
DALY CITY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition

California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family stranded at Oakland International lucks into ride home to Tahoe

OAKLAND -- Traveling continues to be a nightmare as people across the Bay Area try anything and everything to get home before the New Year. But one family with little hope to make it home for several days stumbled upon a holiday miracle at the Oakland Airport Tuesday when a complete stranger offered to lend a hand. "Finding out there's no trains to get home and so we're trying to figure out where to sleep tonight and how were going to finish this journey to get home and get back to work," Trish Valceschini told CBS News Bay Area. Trish and her family...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
sfstandard.com

Laced Drugs Hospitalize 5 After Overdoses, SF Officials Confirm

Six adults overdosed on Christmas Day after using laced drugs they believed to be cocaine, a hospital official not authorized to speak publicly told The Standard. Five people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, and emergency officials administered Narcan to all six individuals, the SF Fire Department confirmed. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

