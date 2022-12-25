BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO