Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
What Is Going On With Stone Hill Apartments’ Water in Killeen, Texas?
We discussed the effects of the bitter cold that went through the state of Texas recently. One place that was terribly affected was Stone Hill Apartments in Killeen. Recently, the complex has run into issues regarding its pipes. Stone Hill Residents Speak To Issues. KWTX spoke to Lori Keith, who...
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
fox44news.com
Temple PD seeks business burglars
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police are asking for the help of the public in identifying and tracking down burglars who hit multiple Temple businesses the week before Christmas. Police say in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18 burglars struck Best Quality Meats, Smart Choice Smoke Shop,...
KWTX
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
KBTX.com
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
fox44news.com
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
fox44news.com
Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash
Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
Copperas Cove driver issued ticket after crashing into fire truck: Texas DPS
A Copperas Cove woman was issued a ticket Tuesday morning after crashing into a fire truck responding to an accident, Texas DPS said.
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
Local plumbers receiving hundreds of burst pipe calls
TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures may be behind us, but now Central Texas plumbers are left to clean up the burst pipe disasters in apartments and homes. Temple location Roto-Rooter Plumbing owner Mike Jensen says they been getting more calls than during the winter storm Texas was hit by in 2021.
Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days
BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit
Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
KWTX
McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
