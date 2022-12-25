ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Waco

You are finding for the pretty good hotel perfect in the Waco local area, right? I’m going to provide about some hotel that are physically located in the Waco. Also, a directional link from your area, and address, Web Page info, Support Number, avg people ratings, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official websites, all info has been picked.
WACO, TX
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Temple

I think you are searching for the pretty good hotel sortlist in the Temple town? In this blog page, I’ll give some list pretty good hotel , that are positioned in the Temple. You will get a Telephone, area, Website information, estimate regular users reviews, and also a direction...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple PD seeks business burglars

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple police are asking for the help of the public in identifying and tracking down burglars who hit multiple Temple businesses the week before Christmas. Police say in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18 burglars struck Best Quality Meats, Smart Choice Smoke Shop,...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
WOODWAY, TX
KBTX.com

Body of missing College Station man found in Austin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash

Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Local plumbers receiving hundreds of burst pipe calls

TEMPLE, Texas — The freezing temperatures may be behind us, but now Central Texas plumbers are left to clean up the burst pipe disasters in apartments and homes. Temple location Roto-Rooter Plumbing owner Mike Jensen says they been getting more calls than during the winter storm Texas was hit by in 2021.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days

BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
BELTON, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Marijuana Activists Submit Enough Signatures To Challenge Local Decriminalization Repeal, While Another City’s Reform Faces Lawsuit

Texas activists have turned in more than enough signatures to put a local measure on the May ballot to overturn lawmakers’ repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. But they’re also facing another legal challenge in a different city where voters passed a similar reform last month. The...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

McLennan County district attorney leaving office with 9 vacant prosecutor positions, thousands of pending felony cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As ousted McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson prepares to leave office, he is leaving behind 13 staff openings, including nine vacant prosecutors’ positions, and 3,700 pending felony cases, with about 60 of those defendants languishing in jail awaiting disposition of capital murder or murder charges.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy