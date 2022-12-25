ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur

HOUSTON (AP) — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said a Texas Tech player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl. A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss’ Dayton Wade fumbled early in the fourth quarter and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty. After the game, which Ole Miss lost 42-25, Kiffin said that the penalty should have actually been on Texas Tech’s Dimitri Moore, who is No. 11 for the Red Raiders, instead of Watkins, who wears No. 11 for Ole Miss. “They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn’t in the fight, it was their 11 that was fighting 71 (Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams) and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy,” Kiffin said.
FOX40

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
ABC4

Jazz struggle in 4th quarter and lose to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – The road has not been kind to the Utah Jazz so far this season. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. The Jazz entered the fourth quarter up 94-88, but scored […]
