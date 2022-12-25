ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico -- a steamy city with no job opportunities, a place packed with foreigners eager to keep moving north -- they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a monthslong process is to pay someone.
Houston Chronicle

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland announces cancer diagnosis

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Wednesday announced he has cancer but said the condition is curable and he expects to work during treatment. The congressman, who led the second impeachment of President Donald Trump and is a member of the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, announced the diagnosis in a news release.
MARYLAND STATE
Houston Chronicle

Nassau County district attorney opens investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

The Nassau County District Attorney announced that she is opening an investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.), whose surprise victory in November was quickly followed by revelations that he lied about his business experience, educational background and family ancestry. The district attorney, Anne T. Donnelly, said in a statement: "The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Decades of U.S.-Cuba musical exchange shaped Tania León's career

Over the past two years, Cuban-born composer Tania León has been on a meteoric rise. Gaining recognition after decades as a pianist, conductor and composer, she is among this year's Kennedy Center honorees; the ceremony airs Wednesday evening on CBS. Her career spans five decades and she has worked with some of the country's top ensembles and artists, to much acclaim. Before the Kennedy Center Honors, she received the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 2021 for "Stride." Her career is particularly remarkable considering the gender, racial and ethnic labels she has been subjected to (and that she actively resists) in the U.S. classical music establishment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

