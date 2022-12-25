Over the past two years, Cuban-born composer Tania León has been on a meteoric rise. Gaining recognition after decades as a pianist, conductor and composer, she is among this year's Kennedy Center honorees; the ceremony airs Wednesday evening on CBS. Her career spans five decades and she has worked with some of the country's top ensembles and artists, to much acclaim. Before the Kennedy Center Honors, she received the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 2021 for "Stride." Her career is particularly remarkable considering the gender, racial and ethnic labels she has been subjected to (and that she actively resists) in the U.S. classical music establishment.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO