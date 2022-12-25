ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ultimate List of NYE Parties in Chicago (2022)

Ring ring, did you hear that? That’s the chime for a new year. Time flies, and if you haven’t figured out what to do on NYE in Chicago? We’ve got you covered. This is the ultimate list of the fanciest, coziest, most innovative and unforgettable NYE parties in Chicago this year that are still taking reservations. But these spots aren’t gonna wait — and you better hurry up! Because you deserve to wrap up your year in the most perfect way possible.
Secret Chicago

Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery

The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets.  Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
fox32chicago.com

Damen Silos sold by state of Illinois

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5...
thereporteronline.net

Best Spots for New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch in Chicago

Whether you partied too hard or didn’t party enough, a New Year’s Day hangover brunch is never a bad way to start your 2023. Personally, a pajama party with mimosa floating would totally be my choice of kicking the year off. Or, if you’re going to try to do a dry January this year, most restaurants and bars also have spirit-free options. All in all, some egg benedict, biscuits and gravy, and freshly smoked bacon definitely sounds pleasant after a night’s celebration.
CBS Chicago

Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
thereporteronline.net

Dorothy’s Bistro in Logan Square – Chicago Tribune

Chef Brian Bruns is seen at Dorothy’s Bistro in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood on Oct. 13, 2022. (E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune) Brian and Taylor Bruns decided to forgo the full-service model used for Flat & Point to create Dorothy’s Bistro, where you now order at the back counter.
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
thereporteronline.net

Dining Experts Reveal What Pissed Them Off in 2022

Chicago’s media dish on their biggest dining grievances of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Jay Westbrook, local craft beer professional: That establishments are still leaning on that tired “nobody wants to work” narrative after all this time. Do yourself a solid and pay folks a livable wage with benefits, allow them the space and grace to take care of their own physical and mental well-being with PTO, and don’t subject them to hostile work environments, and folks will wanna come work with you. Take care of your people. It’s not that hard.
oakpark.com

Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future

New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
secretchicago.com

Groundbreaking Will Soon Begin On The $1 Billion Cascading ‘Sister Towers’ Being Built On The Site Of Abandoned Chicago Spire

The Chicago Spire hole was born from a disintegrated dream. Once upon a time, it was the beginning of what was to become the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. A 2,000 feet tall tower was to shoot up from 400 North Lake Shore Drive, piercing the clouds and offering more than 150 floors of unique potential.
thereporteronline.net

The Rise of the Consultant Chef in Chicago

Eleven years ago, Michael Battocletti joined Next Restaurant in Fulton Market as sous chef — his first culinary job in Chicago — before moving on to Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, where he landed at the Melman family’s trendy RPM Steak. But in early 2020, he was feeling burnt out from grueling 80-hour work weeks on his feet in a kitchen. When the lockdowns hit in March 2020, he started offering virtual cooking classes and wine pairings for high-end apartment buildings. The classes were Battocletti’s first foray into a burgeoning part of the industry: restaurant consulting.
chicagocrusader.com

More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise

Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
