thereporteronline.net
The Ultimate List of NYE Parties in Chicago (2022)
Ring ring, did you hear that? That’s the chime for a new year. Time flies, and if you haven’t figured out what to do on NYE in Chicago? We’ve got you covered. This is the ultimate list of the fanciest, coziest, most innovative and unforgettable NYE parties in Chicago this year that are still taking reservations. But these spots aren’t gonna wait — and you better hurry up! Because you deserve to wrap up your year in the most perfect way possible.
blockclubchicago.org
Twisted Eggroll, A Black-Woman-Owned Business, Is Coming To Greater Grand Crossing Next Year
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A Black-woman-owned business with a twisted menu will soon make its way to the 75th Street corridor with help from a city grant. Twisted Eggroll, which infuses the deep-fried dish with cheesesteaks, buffalo chicken and apple cheesecake, will open at 657 E. 75th St., owner Nikkita Randle said.
A Chicago Spot Is the Best Restaurant in Illinois, According to Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri has traversed borders, scouting out some of the best eateries the country has to offer. In fact, the restaurateur has explored over 1,250 spots spanning 42 seasons of the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Out of all the hot spots that have garnered buzz on the...
Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery
The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets. Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
cwbchicago.com
Pricey Mag Mile boutique burglarized by smash ‘n’ grab crew on Christmas morning
Chicago — While Santa Claus was making his final deliveries of the year on Christmas morning, a three-man smash-and-grab crew was burglarizing a pricey boutique on the Magnificent Mile, according to a Chicago police report. The break-in occurred around 4:39 a.m. at Bottega Veneta Chicago, 800 North Michigan. The...
fox32chicago.com
Damen Silos sold by state of Illinois
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5...
thereporteronline.net
Best Spots for New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch in Chicago
Whether you partied too hard or didn’t party enough, a New Year’s Day hangover brunch is never a bad way to start your 2023. Personally, a pajama party with mimosa floating would totally be my choice of kicking the year off. Or, if you’re going to try to do a dry January this year, most restaurants and bars also have spirit-free options. All in all, some egg benedict, biscuits and gravy, and freshly smoked bacon definitely sounds pleasant after a night’s celebration.
Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
thereporteronline.net
Dorothy’s Bistro in Logan Square – Chicago Tribune
Chef Brian Bruns is seen at Dorothy’s Bistro in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood on Oct. 13, 2022. (E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune) Brian and Taylor Bruns decided to forgo the full-service model used for Flat & Point to create Dorothy’s Bistro, where you now order at the back counter.
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago
CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
thereporteronline.net
Dining Experts Reveal What Pissed Them Off in 2022
Chicago’s media dish on their biggest dining grievances of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Jay Westbrook, local craft beer professional: That establishments are still leaning on that tired “nobody wants to work” narrative after all this time. Do yourself a solid and pay folks a livable wage with benefits, allow them the space and grace to take care of their own physical and mental well-being with PTO, and don’t subject them to hostile work environments, and folks will wanna come work with you. Take care of your people. It’s not that hard.
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
oakpark.com
Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future
New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago
© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
secretchicago.com
Groundbreaking Will Soon Begin On The $1 Billion Cascading ‘Sister Towers’ Being Built On The Site Of Abandoned Chicago Spire
The Chicago Spire hole was born from a disintegrated dream. Once upon a time, it was the beginning of what was to become the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. A 2,000 feet tall tower was to shoot up from 400 North Lake Shore Drive, piercing the clouds and offering more than 150 floors of unique potential.
Chicago man found shot outside Oak Park Laundromat later dies, police say
Oak Park police believe this was a targeted attack, and there is no active threat to the community.
thereporteronline.net
The Rise of the Consultant Chef in Chicago
Eleven years ago, Michael Battocletti joined Next Restaurant in Fulton Market as sous chef — his first culinary job in Chicago — before moving on to Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, where he landed at the Melman family’s trendy RPM Steak. But in early 2020, he was feeling burnt out from grueling 80-hour work weeks on his feet in a kitchen. When the lockdowns hit in March 2020, he started offering virtual cooking classes and wine pairings for high-end apartment buildings. The classes were Battocletti’s first foray into a burgeoning part of the industry: restaurant consulting.
thereporteronline.net
Chicago Botanic Garden's annual 'Lightscape' display
“Lightscape,” the annual light display at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, runs through Jan. 8, 2023.
chicagocrusader.com
More COVID-19 deaths in Black neighborhoods as cases rise
Nine people in six Black zip codes in Chicago died in one week, according to Crusader calculations of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard. With a 6.2 positivity rate for the second consecutive week as of December 19, Chicago remains at medium risk as COVID-19 cases rise among the city’s 2.7 million residents.
