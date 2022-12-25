Josh Jacobs is Frustrated with the Raiders “From Top to Bottom” after Saturday’s Loss to the Steelers

Read full article on original website
‘He was born with it’: Mike Tomlin sounds off on Kenny Pickett display in clutch win vs Raiders
Kenny Pickett still has a lot to learn in the NFL, but he’s been showing promise under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, albeit inconsistently. Take for example last Saturday’s 13-10 come-from-behind home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which Pickett played terribly for 90 percent of the game but turned it up at just the right time to lead the Steelers to a game-winning drive in the clutch.
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.
What QB Kenny Pickett told Steelers huddle before game-winning drive
In what was a night of high emotions, rookie QB Kenny Pickett showed his cool in the biggest moment of the Steelers' 13-10 win vs. the Raiders. Pittsburgh struggled to finish drives all game, but what Pickett told the huddle before its final drive may not be what some expect.
Hall of Fame Candidate Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers OC continues to get criticized.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers' playoff chances shrink after MNF result; Ravens unclear on Lamar Jackson's health
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ slim playoff chances were hurt during “Monday Night Football.” The Ravens aren’t tipping their hand about who will play quarterback when the Steelers visit Baltimore on Sunday night. One of the Ravens isn’t thrilled about that game being flexed. And the Penguins get ready to renew acquaintances with the New York Islanders.
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker
The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
Steelers notes: Elijah Riley called upon off practice squad; Connor Heyward on savvy final play
When Mike Tomlin walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room about a half hour after the conclusion of Saturday night’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had dozens of players he could greet. The one Tomlin made a bee line to first was … Elijah Riley. Called...
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Compares Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Game To Franco Harris’ “More Spontaneous” Tribute In Week 16
The Pittsburgh Steelers gutted out a victory on a night when they really needed it on Christmas Eve. It kept them in the playoff hunt, which was important, but to lose the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and what had turned into a memorial for Franco Harris, would have been a devastating blow to the franchise and Steeler Nation.
247Sports
Penn State signs Top247 TE Andrew Rappleyea: Highlights, scouting report
Penn State finalized plans with nearly two dozen 2023 recruiting prospects during college football's early signing period. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea sent in his National Letter of Intent to the university, completing his recruitment as a member of this Nittany Lions class. James Franklin and the Penn State staff have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Shane Mickens
Two years ago, Jeannette’s boys basketball team made it all the way to the WPIAL semifinals. Last year, they made the playoffs yet again, but lost in the first round. This season, the Jayhawks have their sights set on another long playoff run, and they’ve started off 5-1, with their only loss coming to a tough Norwin team at the tip-off tournament the Knights host.
