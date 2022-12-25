Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
80-Year-Old California Store Owner Who Shot Robber Dies
NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a...
Family Files Missing Persons Report for Theophilus London
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months. London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in...
Bodies of 2 More Recovered After Trio Falls in Arizona Lake
FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona have found the bodies of two men a day after they fell through ice while walking on a frozen lake. A woman walking with them also died after plunging into the frigid water. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in...
Kari Lake Doubles Down on Election Claims Despite Lawsuit Loss
Former Arizona GOP Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is doubling down on a challenge of her November election loss, even after a county judge dismissed her lawsuit and ordered her to pay legal fees to her opponent, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake on Tuesday night appealed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter...
Long-Time Maine State Police Member Tapped to Lead Agency
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor has promoted a long-time member of the Maine State Police to serve as its new leader. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that William Ross will serve as the new colonel of the police agency. Ross is currently the operations major for Maine State Police and has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
'It's Just Horrendous': Highway Fatalities Top 170 in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
Ethics Panel to Recommend Punishment for Georgia Judge
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state judicial discipline panel is deciding whether to recommend removing a state appeals court judge or let him return to the bench. Local news outlets report closing arguments were presented Thursday, ending a seven-day hearing on whether suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer committed 36 counts of judicial misconduct between 2015 and 2019.
'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Blizzard Kills at Least 27 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) -A blizzard that paralyzed western New York over the Christmas weekend has killed more than two dozen people, local officials said on Monday, as crews struggled to dig out the snow-bound region around Buffalo from its fiercest winter storm in decades. With snow continuing to fall on...
