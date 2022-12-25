ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

US News and World Report

80-Year-Old California Store Owner Who Shot Robber Dies

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a...
NORCO, CA
US News and World Report

Family Files Missing Persons Report for Theophilus London

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months. London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Bodies of 2 More Recovered After Trio Falls in Arizona Lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona have found the bodies of two men a day after they fell through ice while walking on a frozen lake. A woman walking with them also died after plunging into the frigid water. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said in...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
US News and World Report

Kari Lake Doubles Down on Election Claims Despite Lawsuit Loss

Former Arizona GOP Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is doubling down on a challenge of her November election loss, even after a county judge dismissed her lawsuit and ordered her to pay legal fees to her opponent, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake on Tuesday night appealed Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Long-Time Maine State Police Member Tapped to Lead Agency

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor has promoted a long-time member of the Maine State Police to serve as its new leader. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that William Ross will serve as the new colonel of the police agency. Ross is currently the operations major for Maine State Police and has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

'It's Just Horrendous': Highway Fatalities Top 170 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

Ethics Panel to Recommend Punishment for Georgia Judge

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state judicial discipline panel is deciding whether to recommend removing a state appeals court judge or let him return to the bench. Local news outlets report closing arguments were presented Thursday, ending a seven-day hearing on whether suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer committed 36 counts of judicial misconduct between 2015 and 2019.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Blizzard Kills at Least 27 in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) -A blizzard that paralyzed western New York over the Christmas weekend has killed more than two dozen people, local officials said on Monday, as crews struggled to dig out the snow-bound region around Buffalo from its fiercest winter storm in decades. With snow continuing to fall on...
BUFFALO, NY

