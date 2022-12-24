ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PYEH_0juP88zb00

The New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) and Bowling Green Falcons (6-6) meet in the Quick Lane Bowl Monday at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Aggies secured bowl eligibility in grand fashion, thumping fellow bowl team Liberty, 49-14, in their place Nov. 26, while posting an FBS win over Valparaiso Dec. 3, its only win over an FCS team, securing a postseason bid.

The good news is that the Aggies are bowling for the first time since 2017, a 26-20 overtime win in the Arizona Bowl over Utah State. It’s just its second bowl since 1960, and they’ll play someone other than USU in the bowl for the first time since 1959.

There were unconfirmed reports of QB Diego Pavia, the school’s leading passer, of hitting the transfer portal. However, he has been practicing, and trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Head coach Jerry Kill estimated Pavia is about 90 percent, and that he should be good to go barring any setbacks.

Bowling Green was smashed 38-14 at Ohio in the regular-season finale, losing the battle for the East Division title in the process. Instead of going to Detroit for the MAC title game, they’re not there for this game.

Bowling Green had a nice 5-game stretch where it went 4-1 SU, including a 3-game win streak over Miami, Central Michigan and Western Michigan from Oct.15-Nov. 2.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): New Mexico State +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Bowling Green -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): New Mexico State +3 (-106) | Bowling Green -3 (-114)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green picks and predictions

Prediction

Bowling Green 26, New Mexico State 24

BOWLING GREEN (-160) is right at my personal limit for a standalone money line bet, although it is certainly not priced out of line if you want to include it in a multi-team parlay.

The bet comes with risk, and New Mexico State (+150) could easily get it done if Pavia’s hamstring is sound. The Aggies could find plenty of open spaces against a Falcons pass defense which allowed 257.7 yards per game, 104th in the country.

Still, this figures to be a pro-Bowling Green crowd, as fans simply need to make a quick hour-plus jaunt up Interstate 75 to Ford Field, and that works in the favor of the Falcons.

NEW MEXICO STATE +3 (-106) is worth playing, even if it settles back down to the open of +3.5. There have been a lot of conflicting reports about Pavia, as some outlets even had him leaving for the transfer portal.

The Las Cruces Sun-News showed Pavia give an interview this week, and he was practicing and apparently gearing up to play, barring any setbacks.

OVER 48.5 (-110) is the lean here, but go lightly.

First off, yes, the game is in Detroit, but it’s controlled environment conditions inside the Ford Field dome. Second, both of these teams are actually excited to be here, which is a rarity for lower-level bowls.

The Over has hit in 4 straight games for New Mexico State, while going 5-2 in the past 7 non-conference games.

The Over is 6-1 in the past 7 neutral-site games, whole going 4-0 in the past 4 outside of the conference and 5-0 in the past 5 bowl appearances, too.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

New Mexico Adds Jan. 9 Game Against Oral Roberts at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Jan. 9 date to its schedule, hosting Oral Roberts. The game at The Pit will tip off at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Season ticket holders will receive their tickets...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Larry Brown Sports

UTEP coach had awesome move for stranded Pitt players

A few Pitt football players had a difficult time over the weekend getting to their bowl game in El Paso, Texas, but they were fortunate to find themselves in the right place at the right time. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi revealed to reporters on Monday that UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding gave the... The post UTEP coach had awesome move for stranded Pitt players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Jerry Kill and His Magic Formula For NMSU Football Program

Jerry Kill has never claimed to be David Copperfield. He cannot make the Statue of Liberty disappear and reappear. However, do not let the veteran college football coach fool you. He is the football version of the Harvey Keitel character Winston "The Wolf" Wolf from Pulp Fiction. When someone is in trouble, "The Wolf" fixes things as quickly as possible.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS Sports

Watch New Mexico St. vs. Southern Utah: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Southern Utah @ New Mexico St. Current Records: Southern Utah 8-5; New Mexico St. 7-5 Get ready for a WAC battle as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. New Mexico St. will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KRQE News 13

UNM student’s arraignment delayed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico State University to begin search for new chancellor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The New Mexico State University Board of Regents has instructed university administration officials to work with the board to begin the search process for a new chancellor. The contract for the current NMSU Chancellor, Dan Arvizu, will expire on June 30, 2023. In a memo...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing

EL PASO, Texas-- The Texas National Guard installed more than 2 miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the city last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard Spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday, approximately 22,000 migrants were sleeping in The post The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve

EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today

Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

West El Paso Johnny Carino’s closed; new concept to open in Downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Johnny Carino’s Italian restaurant announced today that it has closed its Sunland Park Drive location. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo location remain open and are unaffected by the Sunland Park location closure. “There were very specific issues involving the […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to a shooting in East El Paso Wednesday morning near the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police say one man has died from his injuries. According to an EPPD spokesperson, the victim along with two other people were leaving […]
EL PASO, TX
peakofohio.com

Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man

Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
KFOX 14

Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
EL PASO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy