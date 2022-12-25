ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Broncos owner reveals Russell Wilson future

It’s no secret that this has been a rough season for star quarterback Russell Wilson after joining the Denver Broncos during the offseason. He’s had what is without a doubt the worst season of his entire NFL career and has led the Broncos to an atrocious on-field product as the team has by far the worst offense in the league. But it appears that the team is still committed to him, even after a very public sideline altercation.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rams QB Baker Mayfield Details Why LA is 'An Efficient Place'

Based on everything they've been through this season, Christmas Day couldn't have gone better for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams decimated the Denver Broncos 51-14 in a game that was never really close between two four-win teams. LA's defense set the tone early against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, allowing quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to cruise to an easy day of work.
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Denver Broncos Fire First Year Head Coach

Photo byU.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams via Public Domain. In the 2022 NFL offseason, the Denver Broncos made massive moves that looked to set them up for a dominating run and contending against division rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner and General Manager George Paton are set to provide an update on the current search for a new head coach. According to the Denver Broncos, this press conference will discuss coaching staff changes and detail their expectations for the search. Watch the The post Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
Miami Herald

Joe Burrow wins Week 16, now threatens Patrick Mahomes’ season lead in Miami Herald NFL QB rankings

BENGALS’ BURROW WINS WEEK 16, NOW A THREAT TO CHIEFS’ MAHOMES FOR SEASON CROWN IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow wins the Week 15 title with a 54.75-point game to move within 23 points of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes’ season lead with two weeks to play in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. That’s the passing lane — close enough to challenge for the season championship. That’s especially so because, with both of their teams still alive for the overall No. 1 AFC seed, it is unlikely either will not play down the stretch. Miami’s...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Must Trust Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore More Entering Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again one of the top offenses in the NFL. Entering Week 17, Kansas City is ranked second in scoring offense, first in total yards, first in passing yards, first in passing touchdowns and first in points per drive. Of course, many people believed that this unit would see a significant drop off in 2022. Without the likes of Tyreek Hill, along with other changes to the wide receiver position, the skepticism was high from many when looking into the Chiefs offense.
KANSAS CITY, MO

