thecomeback.com
Broncos owner reveals Russell Wilson future
It’s no secret that this has been a rough season for star quarterback Russell Wilson after joining the Denver Broncos during the offseason. He’s had what is without a doubt the worst season of his entire NFL career and has led the Broncos to an atrocious on-field product as the team has by far the worst offense in the league. But it appears that the team is still committed to him, even after a very public sideline altercation.
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
Yardbarker
Rams QB Baker Mayfield Details Why LA is 'An Efficient Place'
Based on everything they've been through this season, Christmas Day couldn't have gone better for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams decimated the Denver Broncos 51-14 in a game that was never really close between two four-win teams. LA's defense set the tone early against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, allowing quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense to cruise to an easy day of work.
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today
The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season. On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit. Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year...
Denver Broncos Fire First Year Head Coach
Photo byU.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams via Public Domain. In the 2022 NFL offseason, the Denver Broncos made massive moves that looked to set them up for a dominating run and contending against division rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
Colts WR Ashton Dulin leaves with injury after illegal hit by Chargers S Derwin James
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin was taken to the locker room almost immediately after being on the receiving end of a vicious, illegal hit to the head from Chargers safety Derwin James. The team announced Dulin will not return due to a concussion. Dulin tweeted: "All good this way. Preciate all the...
Broncos GM believes Russell Wilson is fixable; next HC to report to ownership
Broncos GM George Paton has seen a few members of his 2021 draft class become high-end starters, and the team’s Bradley Chubb trade at this year’s deadline netted a first-round pick. But Paton’s two biggest moves since taking the GM reins — hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach...
Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Denver Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner and General Manager George Paton are set to provide an update on the current search for a new head coach. According to the Denver Broncos, this press conference will discuss coaching staff changes and detail their expectations for the search. Watch the The post Denver Broncos provide update on new coach search appeared first on KRDO.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Joe Burrow wins Week 16, now threatens Patrick Mahomes’ season lead in Miami Herald NFL QB rankings
BENGALS’ BURROW WINS WEEK 16, NOW A THREAT TO CHIEFS’ MAHOMES FOR SEASON CROWN IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow wins the Week 15 title with a 54.75-point game to move within 23 points of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes’ season lead with two weeks to play in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. That’s the passing lane — close enough to challenge for the season championship. That’s especially so because, with both of their teams still alive for the overall No. 1 AFC seed, it is unlikely either will not play down the stretch. Miami’s...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Must Trust Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore More Entering Playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again one of the top offenses in the NFL. Entering Week 17, Kansas City is ranked second in scoring offense, first in total yards, first in passing yards, first in passing touchdowns and first in points per drive. Of course, many people believed that this unit would see a significant drop off in 2022. Without the likes of Tyreek Hill, along with other changes to the wide receiver position, the skepticism was high from many when looking into the Chiefs offense.
Chiefs almost decided against giving Coach Reid a Christmas cheeseburger
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shares the story behind why the team gave head coach Andy Reid a cheeseburger for Christmas.
