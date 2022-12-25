Read full article on original website
U of M Medical School proposing rural campus
(St. Paul, MN) -- The University of Minnesota Medical School is considering its options for a new regional, rural campus for specialty residency programs. The goal of the new location would be to address the growing need for physicians in rural Minnesota. The dean of the U of M medical...
Treatment facility patient charged with assaulting staff
Dec. 28—ST. PETER — A treatment facility patient is accused of kicking and spitting on staff. Scott Tyler Dewald, 52, of Mankato, was charged with three felonies and four gross misdemeanors for assault in Nicollet County District Court. Dewald was in the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St....
New Year's gnome search launching in January in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — You know the saying: There's "gnome" place like Minnesota in the winter. Well, maybe that's not exactly what people say. But this January, St. Louis Park is launching a city-wide scavenger hunt that'll get you outside all month long. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, the...
Mall of America shooting: Second extension granted as suspect as hold limit nears
(FOX 9) - Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Suspects will be released at noon Thursday if no charges have been filed at that time. However, they could...
Man arrested, charged, for allegedly threatening St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
WOODBURY, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of threats of violence after a text exchange with his ex-girlfriend led to the latter contacting the police on Dec. 27. Andrew Grzywinksi allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend a picture of an assault on a window...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski that...
Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations
AFTON, Minn. – With more than 19,000 flights canceled across the country, some travelers are ditching rescheduled flights all together. Some Minnesotans opted for impromptu road trips instead.Steph Winsor made it back to Afton to see her family, but her flight back home to Denver was canceled. She couldn't find another flight for three more days at three times the cost.MORE: Feds demand accountability, help for passengers as Southwest experiences historic "meltdown"Winsor got in a spare family car and drove for two days, something she never wants to do again."For me, the holidays really are about spending time with people...
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
Sheriff: Preliminary evidence shows George Musser died from extreme cold
STILLWATER, Minn. — As family and friends continue to mourn 20-year-old George Musser, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the circumstances leading up to his death. In a press release shared Wednesday, the department said Musser was wearing a flannel, shirt, jeans, stocking cap and...
Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings
The attorney general filed an assault charge Wednesday against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in beating Jaleel Stallings after the St. Paul man fired at a SWAT team that was driving around firing 40mm marking rounds — or rubber bullets — at curfew violators in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. Justin Stetson, 34, was charged with third-degree assault. The post Former Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting Jaleel Stallings appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
A cancerous year
I was extremely excited to start working at the Reformer this summer. A small independent newsroom, punching above its weight, dedicated to telling stories others wouldn’t? Sign me up! Then, I got cancer. It’s fine, all things considered. It’s a type of lymphoma that’s highly curable, and I’m in the middle of chemotherapy that will […] The post A cancerous year appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Missing north Minneapolis girl found safe, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – The search is over for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.Minneapolis police announced late Wednesday evening that she was "found safe and is back home."
Lawsuit over Minneapolis 2040 plan gets moved back to district court
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A lawsuit challenging a comprehensive plan for the future of Minneapolis over environmental impacts is getting kicked back to district court after a Court of Appeals ruling released on Tuesday. The lawsuit, which is in its second appeal, challenges the Minneapolis 2040 plan, which hopes to...
Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis
A baby found inside a stolen car was rescued by police in south Minneapolis Tuesday night, then taken to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia. A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department said the 6-month-old was found in the parked car on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue at around 8:08 p.m. Police did not say how long the baby was in the vehicle before being discovered.
Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday
(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
What the Southwest Airlines meltdown looked like at MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A busy travel day for post-holiday flyers was complicated on Monday as thousands of flights were canceled nationwide, including dozens at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. And issues continued into Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, 79 flights had been canceled out of MSP along with 158...
Remembering George Musser: Family asks people to place red ribbons to honor him
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of George Musser, who was found dead after going missing in Stillwater, asks people to place red ribbons to honor the 20-year-old man. A post in the Remember George Musser Facebook group on Tuesday asks people to place the ribbons on their homes or businesses to show Musser's family support and honor Musser. People are also asked to wear the color red.
