The Green Bay Packers came away with their seventh win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a point to meet with budding young signal caller Tua Tagovailoa after the game as the players made their way off the field. He seemed to feel an obligation to help mentor his younger counterpart and told reporters after the game about what he said to Tagovailoa in their brief encounter.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO