New Orleans, LA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers spills the beans on interaction with Tua Tagovailoa after Week 16 win

The Green Bay Packers came away with their seventh win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a point to meet with budding young signal caller Tua Tagovailoa after the game as the players made their way off the field. He seemed to feel an obligation to help mentor his younger counterpart and told reporters after the game about what he said to Tagovailoa in their brief encounter.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster

Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches Mike Mallory and Ben Steele,... The post Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt low key announces retirement

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt subtly declared his intention to retire after the 2022 NFL season. On Tuesday, the current Arizona Cardinals defensive end posted a tweet with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their son, Koa, along with Watt’s parents, after the game Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses retirement questions

Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation

Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
DENVER, CO

