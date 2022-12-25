Read full article on original website
The NFL needs to do the right thing and suspend Mac Jones for his dirty hit on Eli Apple
The Patriots lost at home to the Bengals on Saturday and now they should lose their quarterback, Mac Jones, for their Week 17 game for what he did late in their loss to Cincinnati. In case you missed it, Jones went low on Bengals DB Eli Apple during what looked...
Mac Jones reportedly facing possible suspension, following 'dirty play' vs Bengals
There could be repercussions for Mac Jones’ low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Apple has already come out and labeled the New England Patriots quarterback’s block as a “dirty play.” The NFL is reportedly reviewing the play with the possibility of disciplinary action to follow.
Aaron Rodgers spills the beans on interaction with Tua Tagovailoa after Week 16 win
The Green Bay Packers came away with their seventh win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a point to meet with budding young signal caller Tua Tagovailoa after the game as the players made their way off the field. He seemed to feel an obligation to help mentor his younger counterpart and told reporters after the game about what he said to Tagovailoa in their brief encounter.
Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster
Nathaniel Hackett will have a couple of other coaches following him out the door in Denver. The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that they have relieved both special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes as well as offensive line coach Butch Barry of their duties. The two will be replaced by coaches Mike Mallory and Ben Steele,... The post Broncos announce multiple other firings after Nathaniel Hackett ouster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
J.J. Watt low key announces retirement
Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt subtly declared his intention to retire after the 2022 NFL season. On Tuesday, the current Arizona Cardinals defensive end posted a tweet with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their son, Koa, along with Watt’s parents, after the game Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions
Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
Is Patrick Star the Next Announcer to Get an Enormous Contract?
Sources say there will be great interest.
Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski reveals who invented 'Gronk Spike'
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrated each of his touchdowns with his patented ‘Gronk Spike’. Now, we finally have an answer as to where that move came from, with Gronkowski’s New England days behind him. Patriots fans saw the tight end do his signature...
