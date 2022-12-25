ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State travels to Northwestern

Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball returns to conference play. On the schedule are the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5). In the first of two matchups of the season, the Buckeyes take on a Wildcats team without three-time B1G Defensive Player of the Year Veronica Burton, who left for the Dallas Wings of the WNBA.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Defensive Front Preparing For Bennett’s Rushing Ability

The Ohio State defense has had to battle dual-threat quarterbacks on numerous occasions this season, however its most daunting challenge to date approaches against top-ranked Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has emerged as a threat to opposing defenses through the air and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today

During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
buckeyesports.com

Kevin Wilson Continuing To Balance Peach Bowl Preparation With Tulsa Job

Everyone at Ohio State is hard at work preparing for the Peach Bowl on Saturday and the challenge that awaits in Georgia, the defending national champions, but one member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff is having to pull double duty. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson –...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State

Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU

With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp

As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference.  Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
ATHENS, GA
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Hoping To Offset Road Atmosphere At Peach Bowl

The upcoming Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia is billed as a neutral-site matchup for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but neutral site may not be the best way to describe the venue. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on New...
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
farmersadvance.com

Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
PLAIN CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store

Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy