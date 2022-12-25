Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State travels to Northwestern
Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball returns to conference play. On the schedule are the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5). In the first of two matchups of the season, the Buckeyes take on a Wildcats team without three-time B1G Defensive Player of the Year Veronica Burton, who left for the Dallas Wings of the WNBA.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Defensive Front Preparing For Bennett’s Rushing Ability
The Ohio State defense has had to battle dual-threat quarterbacks on numerous occasions this season, however its most daunting challenge to date approaches against top-ranked Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has emerged as a threat to opposing defenses through the air and...
Ohio State Players Not Happy With Michigan Question Today
During Wednesday's pre-Peach Bowl media availability, Ohio State players were asked to name the Big Ten team that most resembles their upcoming opponent: Georgia. The Buckeyes, notably senior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, recognized that the media was fishing for a specific answer about the rival Michigan Wolverines — aka "that team up north."
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
buckeyesports.com
Kevin Wilson Continuing To Balance Peach Bowl Preparation With Tulsa Job
Everyone at Ohio State is hard at work preparing for the Peach Bowl on Saturday and the challenge that awaits in Georgia, the defending national champions, but one member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff is having to pull double duty. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson –...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud names Buckeye WRs that have stepped up during Peach Bowl practices
C.J. Stroud talked about some receivers that have caught his eye during bowl game practices. The Ohio State QB mentioned two players who have really stepped up at Tuesday’s presser. Stroud has no shortage of talent to throw to at Ohio State. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are...
Eleven Warriors
It's Been a Rough Month, but Ohio State Still Has It Better Than Almost Everybody Else in College Sports
I'm back! Thanks to Chase Brown for stepping in for me the past couple of weeks while I was on assignment elsewhere doing super fun things with The Stunning Mrs. Vance and The Little Tyke. This week Johnny and I ponder the big question: Is the sky really falling for...
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
buckeyesports.com
Keinholz An Important Addition For OSU
With each passing year the policy of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to take a quarterback each recruiting cycle appears increasingly intelligent. The transfer portal and NIL have created a yearly quarterback carousel heretofore unseen in the ranks of college football. Among the schools who brought in new starting signal callers from the transfer market ahead of the 2022 season were such powerhouses as Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Pitt, South Carolina, Oregon, West Virginia, Kansas State and Ole Miss.
Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp
As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference. Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Hoping To Offset Road Atmosphere At Peach Bowl
The upcoming Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia is billed as a neutral-site matchup for the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, but neutral site may not be the best way to describe the venue. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on New...
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Ohio (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Ohio. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Ohio. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
farmersadvance.com
Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
NBC4 Columbus
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest Columbus store
Five women accused of stealing merchandise from northwest …. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-28-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3IcBtED. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Better Business Bureau explains travelers’ rights …. As the nightmare drags...
