Dancehall artist Prohgres is excited about his performance at the Sting 2022 concert, which will be held in St. Ann for the first time. “Sting is an iconic brand that has helped the careers of many stars over the years, and I am coming to represent St. Ann and write my own chapter of Sting glory. Mi ah one of the top artistes dem from St. Ann so you know mi ah go all out,” Prohgres said.

SAINT ANN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO