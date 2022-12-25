Read full article on original website
dancehallmag.com
Bounty Killer Poses With His Platinum Plaque From DJ Khaled: “Win With Us Or Watch Us Win”
Bounty Killer’s sharing of a photo of himself posing with a platinum certification plaque from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album, has been met with glee by the Palestinian-American producer, but has left the deejay’s followers polarized. Bounty made the post on Christmas Day, three weeks after his...
The Verge
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
HipHopDX.com
Homeboy Sandman Announces New Album ‘12 Days Of Christmas & Dia De Los Reyes’
Homeboy Sandman has announced that he’s gearing up to drop a new album called 12 Days of Christmas & Dia De Los Reyes. The new project, which will drop via Dirty Looks, arrives in its entirety on January 6, but Sandman announced that starting on Christmas day he’d be dropping a new single every day for 13 days straight.
dancehallmag.com
Toots & The Maytals On Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Soundtrack
Toots & The Maytals’ 1973 Reggae cover of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads was featured in Netflix’s latest movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. First released in September, the mystery film became available for streaming over the weekend. The movie, which is the second installment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise, following the 2019 original, stars Daniel Craig (as detective Benoit Blanc), who takes on a new case revolving around tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) and his old friends.
dancehallmag.com
Prohgres Seeking Glory At Sting 2022
Dancehall artist Prohgres is excited about his performance at the Sting 2022 concert, which will be held in St. Ann for the first time. “Sting is an iconic brand that has helped the careers of many stars over the years, and I am coming to represent St. Ann and write my own chapter of Sting glory. Mi ah one of the top artistes dem from St. Ann so you know mi ah go all out,” Prohgres said.
dancehallmag.com
Jahshii Says His Management Withdrew Him From Sting 2022: ‘Contract Didn’t Go Right’
First Nation artist Jahshii has shed light on his absence from the Sting stage on Monday Night, noting that his management had withdrawn him from the show a day prior, and not due to the show running late as some persons thought. “Sting is a show weh jus a forward...
dancehallmag.com
Bounty Killer Mourns Death Of DJ Raevas Who Was Found Unresponsive On Boxing Day
Well-known selector DJ Raevas Findley died suddenly on Boxing Day. He was found unresponsive in his bed by relatives. Top flight deejay Bounty Killer reacted in shock upon hearing the news, posted a screenshot of the popular selector to his Instagram page, captioning the pic:. “Kmt Jah know star no...
dancehallmag.com
Tributes Pour In For Jo Mersa Marley Who Was Found Dead On Boxing Day
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended condolences to the family of reggae singer Jo Mersa Marley, the son of Stephen Marley, who was found dead on Boxing Day. He was 31. The PM, an avid music lover, posted that he was also ‘deeply saddened” by the news. “This...
