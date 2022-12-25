ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Locals prepare for severe weather

WILMINGTON — At Wednesday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, Tom Breckel, the director of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), presented the Clinton READY 2023 plan. The purpose was to outline how the EMA will prepare the area for potential severe weather in the the spring. Breckel told the...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older copper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants

Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor

CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MILFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy