WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
wnewsj.com
Locals prepare for severe weather
WILMINGTON — At Wednesday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, Tom Breckel, the director of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), presented the Clinton READY 2023 plan. The purpose was to outline how the EMA will prepare the area for potential severe weather in the the spring. Breckel told the...
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
Fox 19
Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older copper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County, shoulder is blocked
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County. The left shoulder is blocked and traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Police are responding to a crash with injuries on I-75S, near the Mall Road exit in Florence/ Lanes are blocked, use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton County elementary school suffers significant damage over holiday break
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Clinton County elementary school suffered significant damage over the holiday break. According to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, crews responded to a fire alarm call with water flow at the Clinton – Massie Elementary School. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily Closing
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Police to launch another public search for missing 72-year-old Tommy Mills
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Police and Ohio LandSAR are organizing a search this weekend for missing 72-year-old Tommy Mills. Mills was last seen Dec. 6 walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on West Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Police said when Clermont County County Senior Services...
Comments / 0