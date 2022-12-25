Police investigating the disappearance of a teenage arsonist from a mental health facility have warned the public not to approach him “under any circumstances”. Johnny Brady, 19, escaped from St Andrew’s healthcare facility in Northampton at around 3:30pm on 31 December. He was under a hospital order following convictions for serious assault and arson. Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” by his disappearance and officers said that they had not had any confirmed sightings of the teenager so far. Members of the public are being urged not to approach Brady, who officers described as white, about 5ft 9 and...

22 HOURS AGO