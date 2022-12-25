Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night
Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School
A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
What Bears Can Expect in NFL Draft Trade If They Land No. 1 Pick
What potential trade could look like if Bears land No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are limping to the finish line. With their Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears now have lost eight games in a row and 11 of their last 12.
Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks
At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
NFL is investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty' play on Bengals' Eli Apple in Patriots' Christmas Eve defeat
League officials do not want to hand out a ban to the 24-year-old but could discipline him as early as Monday or Tuesday. On Saturday, Jones appeared to have slide-tackled Bengals CB Eli Apple.
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Colts wouldn’t have fired Frank Reich at time without Jeff Saturday certainty
Jim Irsay spoke out about the Indianapolis Colts’ rough 2022 season and shed light on the team’s midseason coaching change. The Colts fired their head coach Frank Reich in November after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich was 40-33-1 in four years as the Colts’ head coach and recently signed an extension through the 2026 season. Irsay wasn’t sure about the extension, however, and said he offered it “reluctantly” and sooner than he wanted to. Despite the fact that he would owe Reich $36 million over the next four years to...
Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear
Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
Wife of Colts GM reaches out to boy who had signed football stolen at game
CARMEL, Ind. — A young Indianapolis Colts fan almost had his Christmas ruined earlier this week when the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. It has been a rough year for 12-year-old Austin Severson. Not only is he on crutches after tearing his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in a nasty […]
Jim Leonhard draws praise after strong first half in last game as Wisconsin's interim coach
Jim Leonhard is coaching his last game as Wisconsin’s interim coach in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. It’s a late night in the desert, but Leonhard’s trademark defense has shown up in a big way. The Badgers started a bit slow, but cruised to a 17-7 halftime lead.
Jim Irsay addresses Rooney Rule criticism for Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay faced a lot of criticism after he fired Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. One of the knocks against him was that he chose a coach with zero experience without interviewing any minority candidates. Irsay says everything came together so quickly that there was no time for that.
Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video
An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
Delilah Rahe, Field girls basketball bounce back at Mogadore
MOGADORE — A week ago, the Falcons endured one of their worst losses of the season against Garfield. In its return to the hardwood Wednesday, Field turned the page, topping host Mogadore 48-40, as it prepares to turn the calendar to 2023. ...
The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders
A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
Zion scores career high 43 in Pelicans win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards scored 27 for Minnesota. But he missed a baseline fade for the win […]
Razorbacks Fall Just Short in SEC Opener at LSU
Hogs can't find way to stop Tigers' Trae Hannibal in final 1:12 at Baton Rouge
High School Sports Year in Review: Title appearances abound
From buzzer-beaters to walk-offs, to thrilling victories and heartbreaking losses, the 2022 calendar year saw plenty of storybook performances from area high school teams and athletes. All three seasons saw at least one team or individual competing for a state title in their respective sports. In the end, two area teams and two individual athletes finished their seasons with the ultimate high, an NCHSAA title. ...
