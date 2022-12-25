ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Tom Brady On Sunday Night

Tom Brady and Buccaneers narrowly escaped State Farm Stadium with a win on Sunday night after falling down 16-6 to the injury-plagued Cardinals. Brady struggled to get much of anything going for much of the night. Looking frustrated, angry and at times flat-out old. The GOAT finished 32-of-48 for 281...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School

A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Final Two Weeks

At 3-12 on the season, the Chicago Bears aren't playing for much of anything anymore and have a bunch of injuries they're dealing with over these final 13 days of the regular season. Among those injuries is non-throwing shoulder issue for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. So will the Bears rest...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Colts wouldn’t have fired Frank Reich at time without Jeff Saturday certainty

Jim Irsay spoke out about the Indianapolis Colts’ rough 2022 season and shed light on the team’s midseason coaching change. The Colts fired their head coach Frank Reich in November after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots and a 3-5-1 start to the season. Reich was 40-33-1 in four years as the Colts’ head coach and recently signed an extension through the 2026 season. Irsay wasn’t sure about the extension, however, and said he offered it “reluctantly” and sooner than he wanted to. Despite the fact that he would owe Reich $36 million over the next four years to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Makes Feelings On Tua's Situation Very Clear

Robert Griffin III added to the public's growing concern about Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion on Sunday. Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this season. It was initially believed he sustained another one earlier in the season, but the Miami Dolphins said he left the Week 3 game with a back injury.
Yardbarker

Jim Irsay addresses Rooney Rule criticism for Jeff Saturday hire

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay faced a lot of criticism after he fired Frank Reich and named Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. One of the knocks against him was that he chose a coach with zero experience without interviewing any minority candidates. Irsay says everything came together so quickly that there was no time for that.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video

An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Guardian

The winning recipe: how the small-market Pelicans became legit title contenders

A lot has been made over the years of the raw deal offered to small-market NBA teams. The younger brothers of the league, they often get overlooked in favor of their flashier coastal franchise siblings. While I’ve always argued that a competent front office is the tried and true salve for this issue, as evidenced by Giannis Antetokoumpo’s loyalty (and delivery of a championship) to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s verifiable that as far as national media coverage goes, smaller-name teams often don’t get their due.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSPA 7News

Zion scores career high 43 in Pelicans win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards scored 27 for Minnesota. But he missed a baseline fade for the win […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Standard

High School Sports Year in Review: Title appearances abound

From buzzer-beaters to walk-offs, to thrilling victories and heartbreaking losses, the 2022 calendar year saw plenty of storybook performances from area high school teams and athletes. All three seasons saw at least one team or individual competing for a state title in their respective sports. In the end, two area teams and two individual athletes finished their seasons with the ultimate high, an NCHSAA title. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy