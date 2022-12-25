Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Angeline Holzer | 1933 - 2022
Angeline Holzer, age 89, of Timber Lake, SD, passed Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Aberdeen, SD. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rooks Funeral Home of Mobridge.
drgnews.com
Connie M. Lutz (Maisch) | 1951 - 2022
Connie M. Lutz (Maisch), age 71, of Mobridge, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. Connie was born July 25, 1951, in Ipswich, SD to Reinhold and Pauline Maisch. Connie is survived by daughter Cristina (John) Globoker, and granddaughter, Hope Pauline Globoker of Byron Center, MI; brothers, Robert (Cheryl) Maisch and Arlo (Stacey) Maisch of Mobridge, SD.
KELOLAND TV
SD gaming panel could punish horse trainers
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two days of racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds last fall produced 21 instances where horses had more Phyenlbutazone or Flunixin in their systems than South Dakota regulations allowed. Racing stewards handled seven of the cases with fines up to $250. But the South...
drgnews.com
Terry Dame | 1956 - 2022
Funeral services for Terry Dame, 66, of Mobridge will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge. Visitation is at Kesling Funeral Home and starts at 5 PM Thursday, December 29, 2022, with a prayer service at 7 PM. Terry passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Mobridge Regional Hospital.
drgnews.com
Dupree man sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced a 31 year old man from Dupree convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. Joseph Bowker was sentenced to two years and five months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
