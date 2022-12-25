ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire

This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
News Channel Nebraska

Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day

For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
CNN

Family of 6 spent Christmas in an unusual place. Hear why

When the blizzard first hit Buffalo, New York, a family of six packed up their bags and headed to a local hotel after they lost power at their home -- but they ended up celebrating Christmas somewhere a little more surprising. They spoke to CNN anchor Poppy Harlow about their experience.
Outsider.com

New Hampshire Hiker Found Dead on Christmas Morning

A New Hampshire hiker was found dead by search and rescue teams on Christmas morning, officials note. According to reports, the 28-year-old hiker, Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire was hiking in the Franconia area of the state when he went missing. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
Apartment Therapy

What is Boxing Day? And Is It Celebrated Outside of the UK?

Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. It’s a yearly routine — you...
Ironton Tribune

Santa cleared for Christmas flight

NORTH POLE — Santa Claus has been cleared to make his annual Christmas flight around the world. Santa is tracked by North American Aerospace Defense Command and while their usual mission is keep the skies over America free of outside aircraft, on Dec. 24, they turn their eyes to the skies to make sure that the jolly old elf can complete his goal of delivering gifts to the good boys and girls.
BBC

Antarctic post office: A home for Christmas among the penguins

A group of four British women recently arrived on a remote Antarctic island to look after its population of passing tourists and penguins. As they prepare for Christmas at the bottom of the world, they tell BBC News how they're settling into their new home. When Clare Ballantyne reached the...
newyorkalmanack.com

Remembering The Christmas of 1945 in Northern NY

Among the finest Christmas seasons in America’s long history took place in 1945. We’re constantly bombarded with how special the holidays are, so it’s tough for any one year to stand out as extra special, but 1945 makes the list. Events across the Adirondacks that year epitomized...
AccuWeather

8 warm places to go for Christmas around the world

(CNN) -- This list is for you if: You love to celebrate Christmas. You love to travel. And you love to stay warm. And the great thing about this? You don't have to compromise on any of these desires!. On this big ol' planet of ours, you can enjoy the...

