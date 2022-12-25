Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
WJLA
More migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve in frigid temps
WASHINGTON (7News) — A group of migrants was dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. home on Christmas Eve, as temperatures dropped into the teens and some people were seen without adequate winter clothes. A total of three busloads stopped outside the Naval Observatory from Texas. The Migrant...
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
News Channel Nebraska
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
Family of 6 spent Christmas in an unusual place. Hear why
When the blizzard first hit Buffalo, New York, a family of six packed up their bags and headed to a local hotel after they lost power at their home -- but they ended up celebrating Christmas somewhere a little more surprising. They spoke to CNN anchor Poppy Harlow about their experience.
Buses of migrants from Texas dropped off near VP Harris' house on Christmas Eve
We apologize, this video has expired. Three buses coming from Texas dropped off a large group of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris' house in Washington D.C. amid freezing conditions on Christmas Eve.Dec. 26, 2022.
New Hampshire Hiker Found Dead on Christmas Morning
A New Hampshire hiker was found dead by search and rescue teams on Christmas morning, officials note. According to reports, the 28-year-old hiker, Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire was hiking in the Franconia area of the state when he went missing. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
What is Boxing Day? And Is It Celebrated Outside of the UK?
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. It’s a yearly routine — you...
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your Help
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and volunteers supporting migrantsPhoto byTwitter. Texas sent another bus of migrants this week so they will spend Christmas in Chicago. Governor Greg Abbott sent 26 migrants to the Windy City.
The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas
Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?
Ironton Tribune
Santa cleared for Christmas flight
NORTH POLE — Santa Claus has been cleared to make his annual Christmas flight around the world. Santa is tracked by North American Aerospace Defense Command and while their usual mission is keep the skies over America free of outside aircraft, on Dec. 24, they turn their eyes to the skies to make sure that the jolly old elf can complete his goal of delivering gifts to the good boys and girls.
BBC
Antarctic post office: A home for Christmas among the penguins
A group of four British women recently arrived on a remote Antarctic island to look after its population of passing tourists and penguins. As they prepare for Christmas at the bottom of the world, they tell BBC News how they're settling into their new home. When Clare Ballantyne reached the...
5 big military moments that took place on Christmas Day
Important events tied to both of America's most formative wars — the Revolutionary War and the Civil War — took place on Christmas.
newyorkalmanack.com
Remembering The Christmas of 1945 in Northern NY
Among the finest Christmas seasons in America’s long history took place in 1945. We’re constantly bombarded with how special the holidays are, so it’s tough for any one year to stand out as extra special, but 1945 makes the list. Events across the Adirondacks that year epitomized...
AccuWeather
8 warm places to go for Christmas around the world
(CNN) -- This list is for you if: You love to celebrate Christmas. You love to travel. And you love to stay warm. And the great thing about this? You don't have to compromise on any of these desires!. On this big ol' planet of ours, you can enjoy the...
Comments / 0