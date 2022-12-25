ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMPH.com

Home invader and victim shootout, both dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Body found after fight in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Unrelated hit-and-run surveillance video leads to find Christmas lights accused thief

LINDSAY, Calif. — An accused Christmas lights thief was arrested after an unrelated incident led staff over at Lindsay City Hall to pull up its surveillance video. A hit-and-run collision on Saturday, Dec. 24th, led officials to uncover 31-year-old Jose Vasquez, who according to the Lindsay Police Department was seen riding his bike and stole multiple strands of lights from the hedges along City Hall.
LINDSAY, CA

