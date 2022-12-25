Read full article on original website
Home invader and victim shootout, both dead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
Family searching for missing dog last seen at gas station in Kern County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is searching for their dog that has gone missing and was last seen in the car at a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. Iris was...
CHP: Man found dead after crashing truck and falling 200 feet down Hwy. 178 embankment
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was found dead after crashing and falling 200 feet off of Highway 178. According to CHP, on December 26, 2022, at around 2:18 p.m., officers were called to a report of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 178, west of Borel Road. When an...
Body found after fight in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
Man arrested in connection to double stabbing in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is in custody after detectives say he stabbed two people on Monday. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were found suffering from stab wounds just after 1:30 p.m. near Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella.
Unrelated hit-and-run surveillance video leads to find Christmas lights accused thief
LINDSAY, Calif. — An accused Christmas lights thief was arrested after an unrelated incident led staff over at Lindsay City Hall to pull up its surveillance video. A hit-and-run collision on Saturday, Dec. 24th, led officials to uncover 31-year-old Jose Vasquez, who according to the Lindsay Police Department was seen riding his bike and stole multiple strands of lights from the hedges along City Hall.
