Boston, MA

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Ken Read: “The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling of late. Front runners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. So if you’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Bruins, NHL Trade Chatter

NHL trade chatter was increasing as the NHL’s roster freeze went into effect on Dec. 19 and should pick up again when the freeze is lifted tomorrow. Will the Boston Bruins be part of that chatter?. That and the latest NHL news in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Winter Classic great chance to experience best of Boston, Grzelcyk says

Bruins defenseman reveals favorite places to eat, shop ahead of outdoor game against Penguins. The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins is being played at Fenway Park on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN). Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, in a special column for NHL.com, gives his picks for the best places to eat, shop and sightsee in his hometown of Boston, where he grew up, went to college (at Boston University) and has played since he was selected by the Bruins in the 2012 NHL Draft.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak

The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' Payton Pritchard attracting trade interest

Numerous teams have checked on the availability of Celtics guard Payton Pritchard in the trade market, Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com reports. Pritchard, currently sidelined by a bruised thigh, has mostly been out of the rotation this season due to Boston’s guard depth. He’s appeared in 21 games this season, averaging just 10.5 minutes. The past two seasons, Pritchard was solidly in the rotation, appearing in 66 games during his rookie campaign and 71 regular-season games and 24 postseason contests during Boston’s run to the Finals.
BOSTON, MA

