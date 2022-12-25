ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel’s Girlfriend, Erin Basil

Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.
Bruins Daily: Bruins, NHL Trade Chatter

NHL trade chatter was increasing as the NHL’s roster freeze went into effect on Dec. 19 and should pick up again when the freeze is lifted tomorrow. Will the Boston Bruins be part of that chatter?. That and the latest NHL news in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
World Juniors 2023: List of every NHL draft pick at the tournament, sorted by team

There is going to be a plethora of future NHL stars in Halifax and Moncton these next two weeks, as the 2023 World Juniors get set to kick off. The best U20 players from around the world are gathered for the competition. Among those participants include selections from the 2021 and 2022 NHL drafts.
NHL first-rounder dazzles with game-winner in World Juniors

The 2023 World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships began on Boxing Day with a bang. An NHL first-round pick put on a dazzling display for his country to lead them to a win. Switzerland and Finland battled in a hotly-contested game that went to overtime. In the end, the Swiss defeated Finland and were aided by Read more... The post NHL first-rounder dazzles with game-winner in World Juniors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
Josh McDaniels signals potential end of Derek Carr era for Raiders

"For us to be able to win this time of year... you have to throw the ball better than we have thrown it at times here," McDaniels said when discussing Carr's recent performance. McDaniels' open critique comes after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported Carr's departure is...
Preparations underway at Fenway Park ahead of 2023 Winter Classic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Penguins and Bruins prepare for next week's Winter Classic, it's beginning to look a lot like a hockey rink at Fenway Park in Boston. The Pens and Bruins will take things outside for this year's Winter Classic on Monday.It's the second time the NHL will host its spectacle outdoor event at Fenway Park, with the Bruins defeating the Flyers in overtime in the 2010 Winter Classic. For the Penguins, it'll be their third time playing in the Winter Classic and sixth time playing outdoors overall.2008 Winter ClassicIn a snow globe environment at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo,...
