Colorado State

cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Doctor's Estate Denies He Botched Cody Woman's Spinal Surgery

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The estate of a deceased Colorado surgeon is denying in federal court that he botched the spinal surgery of one of his Wyoming patients. Saying her back surgery left her leg numb and dysfunctional, Cody resident Sylvia Hutton filed a lawsuit...
WYOMING STATE
coloradosun.com

The last few months of 2022 have been particularly deadly for Coloradans who are homeless

It’s been a deadly week for people who are homeless in Colorado, in keeping with a yearlong trend of rising deaths among those living outdoors. One person who was homeless in Denver likely froze to death during last week’s sub-zero temperatures, and two others were killed in violent attacks, according to investigators. Four others died during the arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs, officials said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
COLORADO STATE
cobizmag.com

Made in Colorado 2022 — Emerging Manufacturer

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco

MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
DENVER, CO
95rockfm.com

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado's State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Future Leaders winner innovating in rural Colorado

CBS News Colorado, with its partners at PDC Energy and Ping Identity, celebrate high school students who are excelling in science, technology, engineering and math. The Future Leaders award comes with a $1,000 prize and a profile on CBS News Colorado. The newest Future Leaders winner is Mylo Lovejoy, a junior at Campo High School, in the small town of Campo, Colorado, which is 9-miles from the Oklahoma border in the southeast part of the state. "We're going to have to insulate the bus," Lovejoy explained as he showed us an old school bus outside his school. "Plexiglass on the...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Jill

Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022

It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022

Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

Windsor, CO
