Colorado Isn’t Square, it’s a Hexahectaenneacontakaiheptagon
Even though the state of Colorado appears to be square on a map, it is far from being the shape of a square or even a rectangle. Colorado's borders look as if there are only four sides, but in reality, there are a total of 697. This makes the state...
Colorado Doctor’s Estate Denies He Botched Cody Woman’s Spinal Surgery
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The estate of a deceased Colorado surgeon is denying in federal court that he botched the spinal surgery of one of his Wyoming patients. Saying her back surgery left her leg numb and dysfunctional, Cody resident Sylvia Hutton filed a lawsuit...
The last few months of 2022 have been particularly deadly for Coloradans who are homeless
It’s been a deadly week for people who are homeless in Colorado, in keeping with a yearlong trend of rising deaths among those living outdoors. One person who was homeless in Denver likely froze to death during last week’s sub-zero temperatures, and two others were killed in violent attacks, according to investigators. Four others died during the arctic temperatures in Colorado Springs, officials said.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
Made in Colorado 2022 — Emerging Manufacturer
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
$1,500 Stimulus Payment Are Already Sent To Residents In Colorado Until 2023
Up to $1,500 stimulus payments will be received by residents of Colorado until 2023. The payments were originally $400 per recipient, but due to Colorado’s developing economy, the amount increased, says Notheis. The government of Colorado is obliged to give any excess of the collected revenues back to its...
Psilocybin, other psychedelics, officially decriminalized in Colorado
Coloradans can now have and share psilocybin, DMT, ibogaine and mescaline in the state — but they're still Schedule I narcotics and illegal on the federal level.
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
Future Leaders winner innovating in rural Colorado
CBS News Colorado, with its partners at PDC Energy and Ping Identity, celebrate high school students who are excelling in science, technology, engineering and math. The Future Leaders award comes with a $1,000 prize and a profile on CBS News Colorado. The newest Future Leaders winner is Mylo Lovejoy, a junior at Campo High School, in the small town of Campo, Colorado, which is 9-miles from the Oklahoma border in the southeast part of the state. "We're going to have to insulate the bus," Lovejoy explained as he showed us an old school bus outside his school. "Plexiglass on the...
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022
It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
3 changes that could impact Coloradans' lives in 2023
Policy changes that may impact the daily lives of some Coloradans are set to be ushered in once 2023 hits. House Bill 1343 passed in 2020, banning the sale of non-cage-free eggs in the state. Beginning on January 1, egg producers will have two years to comply with the new policy.
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022
Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Colorado rolls out emergency alert system for missing Indigenous people
A new emergency alert system that focuses on missing Indigenous people in Colorado is scheduled to go live on Friday. The Missing Indigenous Person Alert was created by the state legislature's passage of Senate Bill 150 in May, which also established the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to facilitate these investigations.
