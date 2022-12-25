Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
Shinsuke Nakamura On The Great Muta Match: ‘It Would’ve Never Happened If Vince McMahon Was Still in Charge’
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The New Year 2023” event on January 1st at Budokan Hall. While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Nakamura discussed the upcoming match and revealed that Vince McMahon initially declined his request to face Muta. However, things changed when McMahon resigned due to the hush money scandal.
Chris Jericho Reveals Original Plans For Losing The ROH World Title To Claudio Castagnoli
At AEW Full Gear 2022, Chris Jericho successfully retained the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a Four-Way title defense. A month later at ROH Final Battle, Jericho lost the ROH World Title to Castagnoli, ending his reign at 80 days. While speaking on...
Chris Jericho Believes Winnipeg Is The Best Wrestling City In The World
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently spoke with Winnipeg Sports Talk to hype All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming debut in Winnipeg this March. While he’s likely a little biased here as he was born in the city, the Ocho believes Winnipeg is “probably the best wrestling city” in the world. He said,
Molly Holly Reflects On Her Hall Of Fame Speech
During her recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE competitor Molly Holly discussed her 2021 Hall of Fame speech and the time constraints for the inductees that were implemented last year. Holly said (courtesy of WrestlingInc.com):. “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more...
Dominik & Aalyah Mysterio Offer To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Dominik Mysterio may be a heel on WWE TV, but the Judgment Day member and his sister Aalyah are willing to do whatever it takes to help Konnan. The Mexican wrestling legend has been dealing with several health issues and is currently on dialysis for his kidney problems. Speaking on...
Dominik Mysterio Released From Jail, Wants His Parents Arrested
Over the weekend, WWE posted a video of Dominik Mysterio being ‘arrested’ after he and Rhea Ripley were involved in an ‘altercation’ with Dom’s mother and father at his grandfather’s home on Christmas Eve. Of course, this is all storyline-related. After a successful #FreeDom...
Tony Schiavone On Ricky Starks: ‘I Think The Company Believes In Him’
Tony Schiavone is a big fan of Ricky Starks and expects to see a lot more of him on television moving forward. During the latest edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, the AEW commentator commented on the future of Starks in All Elite Wrestling, his mic skills, and more.
Multiple WWE Superstars Comment On Making Their MSG Debuts
WWE have long considered Madison Square Garden their spiritual home. The Garden has a long history with WWE, and hosted events held by Vince McMahon’s father and grandfather. It has been the venue for all of WWE’s major shows: WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. So...
Manu On “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, Teases Potential Reunion With The Bloodline In WWE
Afa Anoa’i Jr., best known for his appearances with WWE in the late 2000s under the ring name Manu, knows a thing or two about what it means to be part of The Bloodline. The Bloodline currently boasts six members – Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. While Zayn may not exactly be part of the Anoa’i family, his dedication towards the faction and devotion to The Tribal Chief has earned him the prestigious title of “Honorary Uce” in WWE.
Nyla Rose Reflects On The Evolution Of Her AEW Character
Nyla Rose is the first openly transgender wrestler in history to sign with a major American promotion. Rose signed with AEW in 2019 and won the AEW Women’s World Championship a year later. Although Rose started out with an intimidating beast-like character similar to the veteran Awesome Kong, she...
AEW Confirms Chris Jericho Match For January 4 Episode Of Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the first match for the January 4th edition of Dynamite. Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks will battle it out in a singles match. The promotion set up the bout last week when Starks challenged Jericho, but the match wasn’t made official until now. This...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – Episode 95
The following are the results from episode 95 of AEW Dark: Elevation, which aired on December 26, 2022. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Leva Bates & Karizma. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski & Vertvixen. ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) def. Kiera Hogan. Dralistico (w/Jose...
WWE RAW News – Cody Rhodes Plans To Resume WWE Title Quest Upon Return
Cody Rhodes was revealed as Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ surprise opponent on the first night of WrestleMania 38, as The American Nightmare made his return to WWE after six years and defeated Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals. Rhodes later suffered a legitimate pectoral muscle tear ahead of...
Several Superstars Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW Brand Event In Columbus, OH
On Monday, WWE held a RAW house show in Columbus, Ohio as part of their ongoing Holiday Tour. According to a report from Pwinsider, several top Superstars missed the live event due to travel issues. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss failed to make it to the WWE Holiday Tour event.
Matt Cardona Claims Vince McMahon Respected Him After Intercontinental Title Win
Matt Cardona’s time as WWE Intercontinental Champion may have been short, but the former Broski earned the respect of Vince McMahon. At WrestleMania 32, Cardona (as Zack Ryder) captured the title but would lose it the following night on RAW to The Miz. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Cardona spoke about...
Erick Redbeard Says He Watches WWE To Keep Up With Certain People
Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE) discussed still watching WWE to keep up with certain performers, including Bray Wyatt. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Wyatt Family member admitted to keeping up with WWE on a week-to-week basis for people like Bray and Braun Strowman. He stated: “Ah, I mean yeah I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his [Bray Wyatt] debut and what he said, and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he [Bray] would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos. I’m a big fan of big brawlers colliding. It’s like watching Sheamus and Gunter, or Drew [McIntyre] and Sheamus, I watch those.”
#JusticeForNashCarter Trends During Wes Lee’s WWE NXT Match
Fans on social media made their views clear during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, calling for Nash Carter to be rehired. Carter, a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, was released earlier this year after allegations of domestic abuse from his then-spouse Kimber Lee. While WWE reportedly did...
Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Chyna To Leave WWE Over Contract Demand
On April 17, 2016, at the age of 46, Chyna died from an overdose of alcohol, combined with anxiety drugs, painkillers, and sleeping aid. Following her death, Chyna’s sister claimed that in 2001, the Ninth Wonder of the World was offered a new WWF contract with a minimum annual salary of $400,000 excluding merchandise sales and pay-per-view appearances. Chyna refused to sign on the dotted line and continued to demand an annual base salary of $1 million per year. While various stories of her departure have circulated over the years, the financial disagreement between WWF/WWE and Chyna is widely believed to be the reason behind her exit from Vince McMahon’s promotion.
Backstage Update On AEW House Shows
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some details on the backstage talks in AEW regarding doing house shows. “AEW’s talking about doing more house shows. It’s a tough one because house shows with underneath AEW talent will not draw and will not be profitable,” said Meltzer.
