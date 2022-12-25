ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
CoinDesk

Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
dailyhodl.com

Strategist Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Downturn Issues Fresh Warning to Crypto Traders

An analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s collapse this year is warning BTC holders, saying that a capitulation event for the king crypto is in sight. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 692,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin continues to flash signs of weakness. While Bitcoin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy