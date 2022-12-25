Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee Continues Conference Play vs. Charlotte Thursday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.—Middle Tennessee women's basketball resumes Conference USA action when it hosts Charlotte Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. inside the Murphy Center. The Lady Raiders haven't lost in over a month and continue to receive votes in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls. Tickets are...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders reopen conference play at Charlotte, vs. WKU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men's basketball resumes Conference USA play this weekend, heading to Charlotte on Thursday before returning home to take on Western Kentucky on New Year's Eve. The Blue Raiders banked an early 1-0 start in league play on Nov. 15 with a home win over Rice and will reenter the conference schedule fresh off an 83-67 home win over Murray State.
Golf Channel
Ty Akabane's transfer from UCLA to USC another step in a difficult healing process
A seven-minute drive from the Akabane family home in Honolulu sits Diamond Head, a 300,000-year-old volcanic crater known for its hiking trails and spectacular views. For Ty Akabane, she knows Le’ahi’s four-mile, out-and-back hike well, particularly the oceanside stretch that over the past couple years has been therapeutic for the college golfer.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Reveals Orange Bowl Uniforms
Tennessee is keeping it classic for the final game of the 2022 football season. As the visiting team in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 6 Tennessee will be wearing the traditional orange-and-white uniforms against No. 7 Clemson. The Vols will be wearing white helmets, orange jerseys, and white...
KITV.com
Aerial Fireworks debris damages Campbell High School field
EWA BEACH (KITV4) -- New Year's Day is a time for starting anew -- and it always starts out with a bang. We know all too well how the skies over Hawaii light up with fireworks. Always a spectacular showing, but many times done with illegal pyrotechnics. Aerial fireworks are...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
Despite clear skies, dozens of flights canceled in Honolulu
The holiday travel nightmare continues across the nation.
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, […] The post WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize appeared first on Sumner County Source.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Nashville, Tennessee – (With Cheesy Photos)
Nashville is known for it’s pizza? Yer darn right it is!. È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Nashville that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that’s a bit dramatic, but don’t we ALL LOVE a slice of pizza that makes us smile like Mr. Wien!?
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced
I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
Bye Y’all: Nashville eateries, venues that closed in 2022
They say change is the only thing that is constant and in a city like Nashville, you have to look twice to see what beloved business is now gone and what has taken its place.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel chaos continues to be felt across the country, including Hawaii. Nearly 3,000 flights in and out of the United States were canceled on Tuesday as the fallout from a winter storm continues. Southwest passengers are by far the hardest hit, with the CEO apologizing to travelers for the mess.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other Hawaii police departments combined
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. City seeks 2-year extension for finding new landfill site,...
KITV.com
Savers taking over Ross Store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Savers is opening its third store on Oahu with a new location in a soon-to-be closing Ross Store. Public records show that the for-profit thrift store retailer is opening in the Moiliili area on South King Street across Old Stadium Park and next to McCully Bicycle.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 taken to hospital, others treated on scene after large wave washes over Shark’s Cove tide pools
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several swimmers were injured Thursday, including one seriously, when a 10-foot wave washed over the tide pools at Shark’s Cove. Victims were thrown into rocks while two were swept out to sea. Honolulu EMS said an 18-year-old woman was in serious condition following the incident, which...
WKRN
Mt. Juliet family concerned about future of farm
A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. A Mt. Juliet father and son are asking for help saving part of their farm. Rental car companies are seeing record call volumes for bookings after many flight delays and cancellations. Newsmaker: Goodwill end-of-year surge...
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
