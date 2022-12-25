With the chain recently gaining social media buzz, remember Bradlees department store? Here is a look back

Read full article on original website
Dominican man residing in Massachusetts indicted for allegedly reentering the United States and distributing fentanyl
BOSTON – A Dominican man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly reentering the United States and distributing fentanyl after previously being deported. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Juan Carlos Santos-Ocasio, a/k/a “Cristhian Aybar-Done,” 40, was indicted on one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Santos-Ocasio appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell on Dec. 23, 2022 and remains in federal custody. He was previously arrested and charged on Nov. 29, 2022.
Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts with three more suspects arrested
Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday after authorities from Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to Boston Police, just after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury.
Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
Massachusetts gas prices lower than a year ago, still higher than national average
Westwood, MA — According to AAA, the price of gas continues to drop in Massachusetts as the average price is now lower than a year ago. The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 6 cents from last week ($3.43), averaging $3.37 per gallon. Today’s price is 39 cents lower than a month ago ($3.76), and 1 cent lower than December 27, 2021 ($3.38). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 27 cents higher than the national average.
A decade in the making, Massachusetts road safety bill again headed to Governor Baker’s desk
DEC. 27, 2022…..Crossing off a late-session to-do list item, lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Charlie Baker a revised road safety bill that they believe addresses his discomfort with an earlier version. The bill (H 5103) would implement a range of new requirements aimed at protecting pedestrians, bicyclists and other...
