Connecticut State

With the chain recently gaining social media buzz, remember Bradlees department store? Here is a look back

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man residing in Massachusetts indicted for allegedly reentering the United States and distributing fentanyl

BOSTON – A Dominican man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly reentering the United States and distributing fentanyl after previously being deported. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Juan Carlos Santos-Ocasio, a/k/a “Cristhian Aybar-Done,” 40, was indicted on one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Santos-Ocasio appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell on Dec. 23, 2022 and remains in federal custody. He was previously arrested and charged on Nov. 29, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts with three more suspects arrested

Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday after authorities from Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to Boston Police, just after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing in her driveway just miles from Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

Authorities say that an elderly Massachusetts woman was struck and killed while in her driveway just a few miles from the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border. According to police, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon the Douglas Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the area of 93 West Street.
DOUGLAS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts gas prices lower than a year ago, still higher than national average

Westwood, MA — According to AAA, the price of gas continues to drop in Massachusetts as the average price is now lower than a year ago. The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 6 cents from last week ($3.43), averaging $3.37 per gallon. Today’s price is 39 cents lower than a month ago ($3.76), and 1 cent lower than December 27, 2021 ($3.38). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 27 cents higher than the national average.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

