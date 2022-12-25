The planned migration of Solana’s leading NFT collections, DeGods and y00ts, from the network was Boxing Day’s biggest headline in crypto. The projects, created by Rohun Vora, separately announced the moves on Monday via Twitter but neither shared specific details. DeGods intends to bridge to Ethereum, while y00ts is working with a similar timeline of Q1 2023 to bridge to Polygon. Here’s a look at this week’s headlines so far, including the market’s trending coins.

