PoW Mining Update – Heavy Debt, Argo Bailout, Hashrate Fluctuations, and Plummeting ASIC Prices
As 2023 nears, the PoW mining sector continues to find its footing amidst a lingering downmarket. The following are a few developments and insights from the past week highlighting some of this activity. A Mountain of Liabilities. As it stands, much of the problems plaguing the mining sector are self-imposed....
Fantom Targets Great Start to 2023 as Solana and Octopus Networks Suffers Huge Blows
The planned migration of Solana’s leading NFT collections, DeGods and y00ts, from the network was Boxing Day’s biggest headline in crypto. The projects, created by Rohun Vora, separately announced the moves on Monday via Twitter but neither shared specific details. DeGods intends to bridge to Ethereum, while y00ts is working with a similar timeline of Q1 2023 to bridge to Polygon. Here’s a look at this week’s headlines so far, including the market’s trending coins.
