Roney tossed off city’s Public Safety Committee: Decision leads to heated meeting pitting backers of APD vs. ‘defund the police’ advocates

Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
wnctimes.com
Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders
Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: A Look Back at Equity Erased
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. Local and state law enforcement officers entered the Biltmore Park home of Lisa K. Roberts in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, with warrants to search her home, seize her records, and arrest her on nine felony counts of notarizing an action by fraud or forgery.
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
WLOS.com
Despite water outage, emergency services remain available
wspa.com
City of Asheville give water outage update in press conference
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect through Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Buncombe County
tribpapers.com
Weaverville Moves to Control Development Outside Town
Weaverville – Wanting to control development outside its town’s limits, the Weaverville Town Council passed a resolution designed to do just that at Tuesday night’s monthly workshop (Dec. 13th). The resolution establishes five growth areas outside the town limits and what the council wants to see in those areas if developers want water from the town.
WLOS.com
Water woes: Outages for many likely to continue for next 24-48 hours, city officials say
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people
FOX Carolina
Person Hit by Driverless Vehicle
Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Rutherford Co.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after they led deputies on a chase on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
avlwatchdog.org
Massive apartment proposal at 185 Coxe Avenue up for sale?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Did we hear correctly during the recent City Council meeting on Dec. 13 that the 185 Coxe Avenue mixed use development is now dead? Listening to the Stoneyard Apartments developer address the council regarding his project in the River Arts District, he indicated that the developers of that project, 185 Coxe, have now pulled the plug on the apartments after building the garage, due to extreme difficulties of the site. He further stated that they have placed the property back on the market. Is this true, as that is prime property?
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Mountain Xpress
From CPP: The uncertain future of old-growth forests in North Carolina, part four
By Jack Igelman, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. Carolina Public Press recently completed its four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, an initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
