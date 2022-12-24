Read full article on original website
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
This has been an absolutely dismal year for growth stocks. The Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen about 33% over the past 12 months. While times have been tough for most growth stocks, shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) have more than tripled in 2022. Investors reacted to exploding sales of its devices, and there are reasons to expect even stronger sales growth in 2023.
3 Must-Haves for Any Dividend Growth Stock
With just days to go in 2022, the market has experienced a hard reset. Stocks are down, sure, but much more than that has happened. The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates, bringing the end to an era of zero-interest rate monetary policy. Suddenly, investing in profitable businesses that pay dividends is back in style.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 29th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:. Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN: This refrigerant services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
E-commerce took a breather in 2022 as difficult comparisons with 2021 and macro headwinds cooled off growth across most of the sector. However, that doesn't mean the high-growth days in the sector are gone for good. Technological innovations like augmented reality should help spur adoption in areas like home furnishings, and delivery speeds will continue to improve as well. Meanwhile, other external trends like remote work should also support the growth of e-commerce.
These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
We're heading into a new year, and the starting line is kind for many of the market's promising growth stocks after a challenging 2022. Not every investment will bounce back, but some potential buys are attractively priced at the moment. Choose wisely and your stocks could more than triple in the next 10 years.
3 Best Retail Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2023
Decade-high inflation, increase in interest rates, and concerns about a looming recession, no doubt, have made consumers cautious this year. Consequently, sales at U.S. retailers dropped considerably last month, thanks to a broader pullback in consumer outlays. However, retail sales did bounce back during the holiday shopping season as consumers...
VNO Dividend Yield Pushes Past 10%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.12), with the stock changing hands as low as $20.75 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 10% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 29th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 60 days. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG provides various...
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.P. Carey, JBG SMITH Properties and DigitalBridge Group
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.065 on 1/13/23, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/12/23, and DigitalBridge Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of WPC's recent stock price of $79.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of W.P. Carey Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when WPC shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 1.16% lower in price and for DBRG to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, hydrogen stocks have been gaining attention in recent years. This is due to the increasing demand for alternative energy sources. As a result, investors are looking for ways to capitalize on the potential of hydrogen-based technologies and projects. For the uninitiated, hydrogen...
Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot.
Here's Why SkyWest (SKYW) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ) is benefiting from an improvement in air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand is helping SkyWest carry more passengers. As a result, the passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) is also rising. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock...
Why Lucid Shares Jumped Today
After closing at an all-time record low price yesterday, shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were bouncing Wednesday morning. With the stock down over 83% in 2022, the recent slide to new lows can probably be explained pretty easily. And opportunistic investors may be taking advantage of the record low price and buying the stock today. Lucid shares popped as much as 7% early today, and held onto a gain of 1.3% at 11 a.m. ET.
Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: XLP, XLY, GOTU, TAL, EDU, HYZN, CALM
Consumer stocks were narrowly rising pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.5%. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive. US-listed Chinese education technology firms were down after China tightened rules for private tutoring in the country. Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) fell...
Here's Why Investors Should Consider Buying NETGEAR (NTGR)
NETGEAR Inc. NTGR appears to be a promising stock to add to the portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is facing...
General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know
General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $81.97, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Coming into today, shares of the...
