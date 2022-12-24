Read full article on original website
harlancountysports.com
Karst, defense carry Lady Bears to Chain Rock Classic win over Middlesboro
MIDDLESBORO (1-7) Keevi Betts 3-9 2-2 8, Morgan Martin 2-7 2-4 6, Addison Larew 2-4 3-4 8, Trinity Derossett 0-0 0-0 0, Halaya Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Kamryn Keith 0-2 0-0 0, Trinity Partin 0-0 0-2 0, Mille Roberts 0-2 0-0 0, Jenna Baker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 8-27 9-14 26.
harlancountysports.com
Lady Dragons open Berea Holiday Classic with rout of Eastern
Harlan broke out of an early-season slump in a big way Tuesday at the Berea Pirates Lady Holiday Classic with a 70-35 rout of Louisville Eastern. Junior guard Emma Owens was one of four Lady Dragons in double figures with 20 points. Sophomore guard Aymanni Wynn joined the school’s 1,000-point club with a 19-point, 10-rebound effort. Kylie Noe added 17 points and eight rebounds as she saw her first action in a week coming back from an injury. Leah Davis added 10 points as she also recently returned from an injury.
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
wymt.com
Perry County Schools names new superintendent
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools has named a new superintendent. According to a Monday evening Facebook post, Board members selected Kent Campbell, current principal at West Perry Elementary School, as the next superintendent of schools. Campbell succeeds Jonathan Jett, who announced his retirement earlier this fall, effective December...
wymt.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Pineville shooting
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident on Monday, December 26th. Bell County dispatch received the call at 5:32 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at...
wchstv.com
Christmas is saved in Prestonsburg, Ky.; police arrest Grinch
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Residents in the city of Prestonsburg, Ky., were able to sleep easy over the Christmas weekend because police caught the Grinch “green-handed.”. Police posted a video of the brazen holiday hater getting arrested as he stole a load of presents – at City Hall...
wklw.com
One Arrested In Pineville Shooting
One person is in custody after a shooting in Pineville. Police in Bell County responded to the incident Monday evening after receiving reports of the shooting. It happened on U.S. Route 119. Officials say deputies were shot at from an unknown location but were not injured. A suspect was later...
Man charged with attempted murder of police officers in Bell County
A man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Bell County.
wymt.com
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky grocery store is being sued for religious discrimination. A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday states Matthew Barnett claims he was denied a job for the assistant manager position at Hometown IGA in Williamsburg because he is a Rastafarian. As part of his religion,...
wymt.com
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
wymt.com
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list. That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a...
Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.
UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives. Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report […]
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County Rural Fire Service, Sheriff’s Office respond to fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A home on Magnolia Lane, just off Davis Chapel Road, caught fire not long after 8:30am Wednesday. Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service and an official with LUB responded soon followed by deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. It was not such when...
wymt.com
Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from two Southeastern Kentucky fire departments had a busy start to the week following a routine call that turned into a bigger issue. On Monday, firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to Harlan ARH for what came in as fire alarm activation. When they got there and searched the building, they did not find any evidence of smoke or fire. What they did find, however, was a busted sprinkler system pipe that was pouring water into the basement.
VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
wymt.com
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky deputies said they found an inmate who walked off from a work release. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was told about the incident on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Daleman Fisher, was found Tuesday night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson...
