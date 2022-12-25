Read full article on original website
Related
Frustrated Southwest pilot and union rep says the airline's flight meltdown was caused by outdated scheduling software
Southwest union VP Captain Michael Santoro told Insider that the company simply did not know where its crews were, forcing avoidable cancelations.
A woman drove for 10 hours to pick up her 78-year-old mom who got stranded for 5 days by the Southwest chaos, report says
Tracy Hurst's mom flew Southwest from New Orleans to Oakland on December 22 but her connection to Portland got canceled, she told The Mercury News.
Comments / 0