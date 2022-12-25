ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gogglebox family reveal the existence of their ‘secret son’ who was ‘not allowed’ to join the series

Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have revealed the identity of their “secret” family member.Fans of the Channel 4 series have grown familiar with the family who live in Great Dunmow, Essex.Across three seasons, Terry, Lisa, Joe and George have given their opinions on the latest TV shows.It turns out, however, that Lisa has another“secret” son who does not appear on the reality show with the rest.This week, George posted a video to TikTok to tell fans he has a brother who hasn’t been introduced to the Gogglebox audiences.The video shows George, 20, and his older brother Joe, 25 in...
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Give your heart a little rest in 2023

What sense can any of us make of life’s crazy twists and turns? In the winter of 1977, I was very, very surprisingly, accepted by a prestigious college. In the summer of 1977, I was very, very unsurprisingly unaccepted by that college. Very, very angry, I tore up the rejection letter, threw it...
