Asheville, NC

ashevilledailyplanet.com

Roney tossed off city’s Public Safety Committee: Decision leads to heated meeting pitting backers of APD vs. ‘defund the police’ advocates

Asheville City Council’s meeting was jammed with citizens on Dec. 13, including supporters of Asheville Police Department, as well as backers of council member Kim Roney, who recently was rotated off the city Public Safety Committee, according to Asheville television station WLOS (News 13). “Members of the newly formed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders

Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon. Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
tribpapers.com

Weaverville Moves to Control Development Outside Town

Weaverville – Wanting to control development outside its town’s limits, the Weaverville Town Council passed a resolution designed to do just that at Tuesday night’s monthly workshop (Dec. 13th). The resolution establishes five growth areas outside the town limits and what the council wants to see in those areas if developers want water from the town.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

From CPP: The uncertain future of old-growth forests in North Carolina, part four

By Jack Igelman, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. Carolina Public Press recently completed its four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, an initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — As many as 35,000 residents in the greater Asheville area are still without water. City officials tell News 13 that a water production facility in the southern portion of the city distribution system has been unable to produce water since Christmas eve. If you do have water, you are advised to boil it for one minute before consumption. For those without water, it could be another 24-48 hours before it is restored.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mountain city where thousands were facing water outages will resume production Wednesday at a water treatment facility at the heart of the problem, officials said. David Melton, Asheville’s director of water resources, said the production facility in the southern part of the county...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC

