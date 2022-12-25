WLOS — As many as 35,000 residents in the greater Asheville area are still without water. City officials tell News 13 that a water production facility in the southern portion of the city distribution system has been unable to produce water since Christmas eve. If you do have water, you are advised to boil it for one minute before consumption. For those without water, it could be another 24-48 hours before it is restored.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO