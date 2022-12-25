Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
ashevilledailyplanet.com
Roney tossed off city’s Public Safety Committee: Decision leads to heated meeting pitting backers of APD vs. ‘defund the police’ advocates
Asheville City Council’s meeting was jammed with citizens on Dec. 13, including supporters of Asheville Police Department, as well as backers of council member Kim Roney, who recently was rotated off the city Public Safety Committee, according to Asheville television station WLOS (News 13). “Members of the newly formed...
wnctimes.com
Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders
Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
Veteran Upstate business looking to expand employment opportunities for other veterans
According to the Department of Labor, since April of this year, the veteran unemployment rate has remained under 3%, but one company in the Upstate wants that number even lower.
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon. Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.
WYFF4.com
'Exceptionally nervous' driver, passenger leads to drug arrest in SC, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Pickens County say a driver and passenger who appeared "exceptionally nervous" during a traffic stop are now facing drug charges. Authorities said on Dec. 17, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Walhalla Highway. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) They said...
WLOS.com
Henderson County Habitat for Humanity helps Ukrainian family build new home and future
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The end of December is typically the time of year many of us look back and count our blessings. One Henderson County family is doing just that with help from an organization that's been empowering them throughout 2022. In this Carolina Moment, News 13 discovered...
tribpapers.com
Weaverville Moves to Control Development Outside Town
Weaverville – Wanting to control development outside its town’s limits, the Weaverville Town Council passed a resolution designed to do just that at Tuesday night’s monthly workshop (Dec. 13th). The resolution establishes five growth areas outside the town limits and what the council wants to see in those areas if developers want water from the town.
WYFF4.com
Fight over air pump at Greer gas station leads to shot fired, police say
GREER, S.C. — A man is facing charges after a fight over an air pump at a Greer gas station led to a shot being fired, according to police. Police said they were called to the QT on West Wade Hampton at about 6:30 p.m. Monday about a shot being fired.
Mountain Xpress
From CPP: The uncertain future of old-growth forests in North Carolina, part four
By Jack Igelman, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. Carolina Public Press recently completed its four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, an initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable.
ashevilledailyplanet.com
N.C. report supports Pardee hospital system’s contention that new 67-bed unit not necessary
A report in response to a petition from Pardee UNC Health Care supports the hospital's claim that the need for more hospital beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area “has been inflated and distorted by pandemic bed utilization,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported on Dec. 15. “On...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people
The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. Bulldozer helps put out woods fire in Anderson. (Anderson FD) A local man asked officials about the level of communicate as an outage has impacted water for more than 38,000 people in the Asheville area. Search...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — As many as 35,000 residents in the greater Asheville area are still without water. City officials tell News 13 that a water production facility in the southern portion of the city distribution system has been unable to produce water since Christmas eve. If you do have water, you are advised to boil it for one minute before consumption. For those without water, it could be another 24-48 hours before it is restored.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputy involved in crash, dispatcher say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash. That's according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said the crash happened at about 7:27 p.m. Sunday, on Cedar Lane Road. Dispatcher said the condition of the deputy was unknown at the time. WYFF News...
FOX Carolina
Person Hit by Driverless Vehicle
Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mountain city where thousands were facing water outages will resume production Wednesday at a water treatment facility at the heart of the problem, officials said. David Melton, Asheville’s director of water resources, said the production facility in the southern part of the county...
ashevilledailyplanet.com
HCA/Mission blasts back, denying claims of holding monopoly control in WNC
HCA Healthcare and Mission Health “are pushing back on claims they run a monopolistic organization in Western North Carolina, something six area plaintiffs have been trying to prove in court for more than a year,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Dec. 14. “A Dec. 5 motion to...
WYFF4.com
Equipment destroyed in fire at North Carolina apple orchard valued in millions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — (Photos in video above by Cindy Morgan Jones) An apple orchard in Hendersonville will now spend its off-season rebuilding after millions of dollars of equipment was destroyed in a fire. Monday night, multiple departments responded to a fire at 'Twisted Apple Farm'. Owner Anthony Owens says...
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
