Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: A Look Back at Equity Erased
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. Local and state law enforcement officers entered the Biltmore Park home of Lisa K. Roberts in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, with warrants to search her home, seize her records, and arrest her on nine felony counts of notarizing an action by fraud or forgery.
wspa.com
City of Asheville give water outage update in press conference
City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. City of Asheville give water outage update in press …. City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. Laurens County home destroyed by fire Christmas night. Laurens County home destroyed by fire Christmas night. 3-year-old becomes honorary Greenville...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — As many as 35,000 residents in the greater Asheville area are still without water. City officials tell News 13 that a water production facility in the southern portion of the city distribution system has been unable to produce water since Christmas eve. If you do have water, you are advised to boil it for one minute before consumption. For those without water, it could be another 24-48 hours before it is restored.
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mountain city where thousands were facing water outages will resume production Wednesday at a water treatment facility at the heart of the problem, officials said. David Melton, Asheville’s director of water resources, said the production facility in the southern part of the county...
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
tribpapers.com
Weaverville Moves to Control Development Outside Town
Weaverville – Wanting to control development outside its town’s limits, the Weaverville Town Council passed a resolution designed to do just that at Tuesday night’s monthly workshop (Dec. 13th). The resolution establishes five growth areas outside the town limits and what the council wants to see in those areas if developers want water from the town.
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
asheville.com
Code Purple in Effect in Buncombe County Through Wednesday, Dec. 28th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more...
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people
The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. Bulldozer helps put out woods fire in Anderson. (Anderson FD) A local man asked officials about the level of communicate as an outage has impacted water for more than 38,000 people in the Asheville area. Search...
tribpapers.com
Shaking the Tax Collector’s Thinking
Asheville – The other day as I was turning the pages of a local newspaper I came across an article that was headed, “Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system.” I thought it might shed a little light on a subject that is constantly being bantered about, so I decided I would peruse through it. Unfortunately, the only light it shed was that of a seriously weak flickering candle.
Veteran Upstate business looking to expand employment opportunities for other veterans
According to the Department of Labor, since April of this year, the veteran unemployment rate has remained under 3%, but one company in the Upstate wants that number even lower.
gsabusiness.com
Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood
A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
greenvillejournal.com
City Juice: The hardest-working man of December
Forty-one years ago, Charles Brewer walked into the Poinsett Club looking for work and was hired as a pot washer. My readers should understand the difference between a dish washer and a pot washer. The dishwasher gets to run plates through the dish machine. The pot washer scrubs pots, by hand, in a three-compartment sink, and working that job for any length of time is enough to dissuade many from a career in hospitality. Charles stuck it out, and one day he received a combat promotion to the pantry.
wnctimes.com
Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders
Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
FOX Carolina
Person Hit by Driverless Vehicle
