Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
tribpapers.com
Weaverville Moves to Control Development Outside Town
Weaverville – Wanting to control development outside its town’s limits, the Weaverville Town Council passed a resolution designed to do just that at Tuesday night’s monthly workshop (Dec. 13th). The resolution establishes five growth areas outside the town limits and what the council wants to see in those areas if developers want water from the town.
WLOS.com
Despite water outage, emergency services remain available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
Mountain Xpress
From CPP: The uncertain future of old-growth forests in North Carolina, part four
By Jack Igelman, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. Carolina Public Press recently completed its four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, an initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable.
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mountain city where thousands were facing water outages will resume production Wednesday at a water treatment facility at the heart of the problem, officials said. David Melton, Asheville’s director of water resources, said the production facility in the southern part of the county...
asheville.com
Code Purple in Effect in Buncombe County Through Wednesday, Dec. 28th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more...
ashevillenc.gov
UPDATE: City of Asheville Water Department requests water conservation; customers may experience low pressure, discolored water, no water
Due to extremely cold temperatures, the City of Asheville’s Water Resources Department has been experiencing disruptions in the distribution system, including water line breaks. You may notice fluctuations in water pressure, no water, and/or discolored water. The water department crews have been continuously working on these concerns since December 24. It is extremely important that everyone does their part to conserve water as much as possible until the water system is fully operational again.
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
WLOS.com
Henderson County Habitat for Humanity helps Ukrainian family build new home and future
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The end of December is typically the time of year many of us look back and count our blessings. One Henderson County family is doing just that with help from an organization that's been empowering them throughout 2022. In this Carolina Moment, News 13 discovered...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people
The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. Bulldozer helps put out woods fire in Anderson. (Anderson FD) A local man asked officials about the level of communicate as an outage has impacted water for more than 38,000 people in the Asheville area. Search...
ashevilledailyplanet.com
HCA/Mission blasts back, denying claims of holding monopoly control in WNC
HCA Healthcare and Mission Health “are pushing back on claims they run a monopolistic organization in Western North Carolina, something six area plaintiffs have been trying to prove in court for more than a year,” the Asheville Citizen Times reported on Dec. 14. “A Dec. 5 motion to...
wspa.com
City of Asheville give water outage update in press conference
City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. City of Asheville give water outage update in press …. City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. Laurens County home destroyed by fire Christmas night. Laurens County home destroyed by fire Christmas night. 3-year-old becomes honorary Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — As many as 35,000 residents in the greater Asheville area are still without water. City officials tell News 13 that a water production facility in the southern portion of the city distribution system has been unable to produce water since Christmas eve. If you do have water, you are advised to boil it for one minute before consumption. For those without water, it could be another 24-48 hours before it is restored.
WLOS.com
Multiple departments respond to fire at Henderson County farm retail outlet
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators in Edneyville are looking into a fire that happened Monday at the Twisted Apple, an organic farm retail outlet in Henderson County. According to Edneyville Fire & Rescue, a fire broke out in the back of the 10,000 square foot building just before...
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
wnctimes.com
Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders
Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
FOX Carolina
Person Hit by Driverless Vehicle
WLOS.com
Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
Comments / 0