Asheville, NC

Weaverville Moves to Control Development Outside Town

Weaverville – Wanting to control development outside its town’s limits, the Weaverville Town Council passed a resolution designed to do just that at Tuesday night’s monthly workshop (Dec. 13th). The resolution establishes five growth areas outside the town limits and what the council wants to see in those areas if developers want water from the town.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Despite water outage, emergency services remain available

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

From CPP: The uncertain future of old-growth forests in North Carolina, part four

By Jack Igelman, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. Carolina Public Press recently completed its four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, an initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mountain city where thousands were facing water outages will resume production Wednesday at a water treatment facility at the heart of the problem, officials said. David Melton, Asheville’s director of water resources, said the production facility in the southern part of the county...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Code Purple in Effect in Buncombe County Through Wednesday, Dec. 28th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
ashevillenc.gov

UPDATE: City of Asheville Water Department requests water conservation; customers may experience low pressure, discolored water, no water

Due to extremely cold temperatures, the City of Asheville’s Water Resources Department has been experiencing disruptions in the distribution system, including water line breaks. You may notice fluctuations in water pressure, no water, and/or discolored water. The water department crews have been continuously working on these concerns since December 24. It is extremely important that everyone does their part to conserve water as much as possible until the water system is fully operational again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. Bulldozer helps put out woods fire in Anderson. (Anderson FD) A local man asked officials about the level of communicate as an outage has impacted water for more than 38,000 people in the Asheville area. Search...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

City of Asheville give water outage update in press conference

City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. City of Asheville give water outage update in press …. City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. Laurens County home destroyed by fire Christmas night. Laurens County home destroyed by fire Christmas night. 3-year-old becomes honorary Greenville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Major Water Outages in Asheville

Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — As many as 35,000 residents in the greater Asheville area are still without water. City officials tell News 13 that a water production facility in the southern portion of the city distribution system has been unable to produce water since Christmas eve. If you do have water, you are advised to boil it for one minute before consumption. For those without water, it could be another 24-48 hours before it is restored.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus

The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders

Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
GreenMatters

Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More

Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Person Hit by Driverless Vehicle

Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Bursting pipes in empty homes leaves Highlands water supply vulnerable

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is not the only area of Western North Carolina dealing with water outages right now. Bursting pipes in Highlands forced leaders to take urgent action after severe weather, for a time, threatened the mountain town's water supply. It was the combination of subzero temperatures...
HIGHLANDS, NC

