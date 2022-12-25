ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

2 dead at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Colorado, police say

By CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

A man shot and killed his wife then killed himself on Christmas morning at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said.

In a news release , Thornton Police confirmed that the two adults found dead at the scene were a married couple who were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.

Police said the Adams County Coroner's Officer would confirm the identities of the deceased at a later time.

They also said "the Adams County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Material Unit is currently investigating suspicious devices found at the scene," and that police are interviewing witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sunday night, Thornton police said that three "incendiary devices" had been found at the scene. "They were rendered safe and collected with the help of the Adams County Hazardous Material Unit," the Thornton Police Department said. They did not elaborate on what type of incendiary devices were found or where exactly they were located.

According to police, there are "no further concerns for the safety of the Thornton community."

A large police and fire rescue presence, including an Adams County bomb squad truck, was seen at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton on Sunday. CBS

Thornton is located about 10 miles north of downtown Denver.

