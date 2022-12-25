Read full article on original website
1,000 Southwest flyers slept overnight at Denver airport amid 'nightmare' flight cancellations
DENVER – A ruined honeymoon. A missed birthday. A ski trip hanging in the balance. Southwest Airlines' meltdown continued this week at Denver International Airport, which has seen the most cancellations across all airlines of any U.S. airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Southwest had...
Unclaimed luggage is piling up at airports across the US after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights due to the winter storm: PHOTOS
Airports in California, New York, and Illinois were flooded with unclaimed luggage after Southwest and other airlines canceled flights.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Southwest cancellations: Passengers at BWI have no flights until New Year’s Eve
UPDATE 12/26 10:30 p.m. — Southwest canceled all its flights for Monday night. Many who had spent all day waiting in line at BWI left after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was Saturday. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
Southwest warns of more flight cancellations
Southwest Airline's CEO is apologizing for the travel mess and the Transportation Department vows to hold the airline accountable. More than 90% of Wednesday’s US flight cancellations were Southwest flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: SkyWest, with 77. Southwest Airline's CEO Bob Jordan says more delays are likely The post Southwest warns of more flight cancellations appeared first on KVIA.
Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights
Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow
Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
Southwest Airlines Nightmare Continues, More Flights Canceled on Wednesday
Chaos at airports continues as Southwest Airlines has reportedly canceled more than 2,500 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday (December 28th). This is on the heels of the airliner canceling 2,600 flights the day before. According to The Weather Channel, Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellations for Wednesday come just after passengers...
Dozens of flights canceled at RDU on Tuesday morning as DOT vows to investigate Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines continues Tuesday to deal with a crisis that has left thousands of passengers stranded all across the country.
Routes: TSA grapples with growing gun problem; SFO gets more flights to Italy, India
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
THOUSANDS of Holiday Flights Canceled — And the Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet
The holidays can be a stressful time for lots of people. Add weather complications into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. A holiday travel warning was issued by President Biden earlier this week, and delays and cancelations already started affecting airports before Christmas Day arrived. But one popular airline, in particular, has been at the center of some of this travel nightmare.
Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…
Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Over 2,200 Flights Canceled Nationwide on Thursday Amid Winter Weather
Blustery snow, icy rain, howling wind, and unbearably cold temperatures are causing flights to get canceled throughout the United States. By 9 pm ET on Thursday, airlines had already canceled a whopping 2,400 US flights and proactively wiped off over 2,200 more for Friday. Even Saturday saw no saving grace as 125+ services were scrapped in advance, CNN reports.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown
Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
