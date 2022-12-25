ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVIA ABC-7

Southwest warns of more flight cancellations

Southwest Airline's CEO is apologizing for the travel mess and the Transportation Department vows to hold the airline accountable. More than 90% of Wednesday’s US flight cancellations were Southwest flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: SkyWest, with 77. Southwest Airline's CEO Bob Jordan says more delays are likely The post Southwest warns of more flight cancellations appeared first on KVIA.
AOL Corp

Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights

Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
The Independent

Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow

Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
Outsider.com

Southwest Airlines Nightmare Continues, More Flights Canceled on Wednesday

Chaos at airports continues as Southwest Airlines has reportedly canceled more than 2,500 flights that were scheduled for Wednesday (December 28th). This is on the heels of the airliner canceling 2,600 flights the day before. According to The Weather Channel, Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellations for Wednesday come just after passengers...
disneybymark.com

THOUSANDS of Holiday Flights Canceled — And the Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet

The holidays can be a stressful time for lots of people. Add weather complications into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. A holiday travel warning was issued by President Biden earlier this week, and delays and cancelations already started affecting airports before Christmas Day arrived. But one popular airline, in particular, has been at the center of some of this travel nightmare.
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…

Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Over 2,200 Flights Canceled Nationwide on Thursday Amid Winter Weather

Blustery snow, icy rain, howling wind, and unbearably cold temperatures are causing flights to get canceled throughout the United States. By 9 pm ET on Thursday, airlines had already canceled a whopping 2,400 US flights and proactively wiped off over 2,200 more for Friday. Even Saturday saw no saving grace as 125+ services were scrapped in advance, CNN reports.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
KOIN 6 News

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
HAWAII STATE

