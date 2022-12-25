Read full article on original website
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25? As it turns out, not everyone agrees how the date was decided upon.
Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible
There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.
Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ
Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.
Pope Francis prays for 'children devoured by wars' on Christmas Eve
At his traditional Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis condemns the human "hunger for wealth and power", which he says drives men and women to "consume even their neighbours, their brothers and sisters." "I think above all of the children devoured by wars, poverty and injustice", the pontiff prays.
The Wild Tale of How John the Baptist’s Head Ended Up in France’s Largest Cathedral
On the evening of Sept. 8, 1206, Walon de Sarton, a minor cleric who had participated in the crusader capture of Constantinople in April 1204, made an astonishing discovery. As a canon of the church of Saint George Mangana along the water at the southeastern part of the city, he should have participated in the vespers service. But he had just returned from military maneuvers as part of the effort to secure control of the countryside wrested from the Byzantine or Greek leaders after the French and German knights who had participated in the fourth crusade had failed to reach...
Indian Christmas
Few countries celebrate religious and cultural festivals with greater passion, imagination and joy than India. And among the many festivals of this gloriously diverse, multicultural nation is Christmas—the night that Jesus came to earth, bringing with him the all-embracing ‘fragrance of Love’. The Christian communities of India celebrate the birth of Christ with food, music, lights, prayer, family gatherings, charity and other age-old traditions, some of which have evolved over almost two millennia. And for centuries, other communities have also participated in the celebration of this Indian festival—its cheer and spirit of love as resilient, even in times of division, as India itself.
Why is Hanukkah 8 days?
Is Hanukkah eight days because of an ancient miracle that oil burned for that long? It turns out there's more to the story.
Hanukkah celebrations a rich tradition of the Jewish faith
HARLINGEN — The Hanukkah candles burn bright through the ages; their message extending from a war of words, beliefs and arms centuries ago into the darkness creeping across today’s world. Hope lives. Monday is the last day of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration in which Jews everywhere remember the...
A Price Above Rubies
An unexpected discovery about a family heirloom doesn't make it any less precious. The story went like this: my husband's Grandpa Ruby was a larger-than-life character, universally loved by everyone he met. His laughter was said to fill up a room, and he was movie-star handsome, with a full head of hair and eyes that sparkled. He'd had dance lessons as a child, so he was an incredible dancer, as well as being an accomplished athlete.
