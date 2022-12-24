ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

12 people have died as a result of blizzard conditions in Erie County

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kn4dZ_0juLiYnl00

On Sunday evening, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported more deaths as a result of the blizzard hitting Western New York, bringing the total to 12.

During his 8 a.m. update on Saturday, Poloncarz reported two people in the Town of Cheektowaga died because first responders were unable to get to them in medical emergencies.

According to Poloncarz, in both separate incidents, the victims were not stranded on roadways but had suffered medical emergencies at home.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reported its officers worked overnight to rescue stranded drivers.

Later Saturday, the City of Buffalo reported a person had been found dead near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

During Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's Christmas morning update, he reported four people had died overnight. Details as to where they were found and how they died could not be provided, however Poloncarz said victims had been found in cars and on streets.

On Sunday evening at 5 p.m., Poloncarz reported the number of deaths had risen to 12. Six deaths are reported in the City of Buffalo, three deaths in Amherst and three deaths in Cheektowaga. The youngest victim was 26 years old, the oldest victim was 93 years old.

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Upstate New York blizzard death toll at 33 as officials try to get more help to enforce driving ban

The upstate New York blizzard death toll hit 33 on Tuesday — as officials desperately called up more military police and troopers to try to enforce a driving ban and tragic new details surfaced about yet another fatality. “People are just ignoring the driving ban,” a frustrated Mark Poloncarz, the executive of Erie County, which includes the hardest-hit city of Buffalo, said at a morning press conference. ‘“There’s people joyriding just to see the snow — why? They’re causing problems,” he said. “It’s not martial law,” the pol said of the restriction. “It’s a driving ban as a result of a serious emergency.” Poloncarz said 100 more...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo-area sheriff admits authorities ‘absolutely’ could have better handled blizzard that left 33 dead

A top Erie County official admitted Tuesday that authorities could have “absolutely’’ done a better job handling the upstate weekend blizzard that left at least 33 people dead. Critics have battered officials over everything from issuing a travel ban just 41 minutes before it took effect Friday — leaving many motorists trapped on the road as the deadly conditions quickly grew worse — to failing to call in the National Guard soon enough. Authorities have fired back that the superstorm and the killer chaos it wreaked were effectively an act of God. “When we were told that we were going to have a...
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

At least 25 people dead in Buffalo snowstorm, 8-12" of snow expected through Tuesday

Buffalo, NY — Snow is still falling in Buffalo as emergency responders continue to react to the Christmas weekend deadly blizzard. In a press conference Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 25 storm-related fatalities confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office. He issued warnings against shoveling snow and traveling outside, as a travel ban is still in effect for many Buffalo communities.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy