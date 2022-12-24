12 people have died as a result of blizzard conditions in Erie County

On Sunday evening, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported more deaths as a result of the blizzard hitting Western New York, bringing the total to 12.

During his 8 a.m. update on Saturday, Poloncarz reported two people in the Town of Cheektowaga died because first responders were unable to get to them in medical emergencies.

According to Poloncarz, in both separate incidents, the victims were not stranded on roadways but had suffered medical emergencies at home.

The Cheektowaga Police Department reported its officers worked overnight to rescue stranded drivers.

Later Saturday, the City of Buffalo reported a person had been found dead near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

During Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's Christmas morning update, he reported four people had died overnight. Details as to where they were found and how they died could not be provided, however Poloncarz said victims had been found in cars and on streets.

On Sunday evening at 5 p.m., Poloncarz reported the number of deaths had risen to 12. Six deaths are reported in the City of Buffalo, three deaths in Amherst and three deaths in Cheektowaga. The youngest victim was 26 years old, the oldest victim was 93 years old.

