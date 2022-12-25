Read full article on original website
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
WJLA
More migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve in frigid temps
WASHINGTON (7News) — A group of migrants was dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris' D.C. home on Christmas Eve, as temperatures dropped into the teens and some people were seen without adequate winter clothes. A total of three busloads stopped outside the Naval Observatory from Texas. The Migrant...
5 things to know for Dec. 29: Ukraine, Southwest, Snowstorm, George Santos, Migrants
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
News Channel Nebraska
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
Family of 6 spent Christmas in an unusual place. Hear why
When the blizzard first hit Buffalo, New York, a family of six packed up their bags and headed to a local hotel after they lost power at their home -- but they ended up celebrating Christmas somewhere a little more surprising. They spoke to CNN anchor Poppy Harlow about their experience.
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your Help
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot and volunteers supporting migrantsPhoto byTwitter. Texas sent another bus of migrants this week so they will spend Christmas in Chicago. Governor Greg Abbott sent 26 migrants to the Windy City.
The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas
Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?
Christmas celebrations: Five cultures with unique holiday traditions
Christmastime has come around again, and many cultures and countries celebrate one of the most beloved holidays with their own set of traditions.
Ironton Tribune
Santa cleared for Christmas flight
NORTH POLE — Santa Claus has been cleared to make his annual Christmas flight around the world. Santa is tracked by North American Aerospace Defense Command and while their usual mission is keep the skies over America free of outside aircraft, on Dec. 24, they turn their eyes to the skies to make sure that the jolly old elf can complete his goal of delivering gifts to the good boys and girls.
NORAD started tracking St. Nick on Christmas Eve after a child tried to call Santa's phone number but got the Air Force instead. Now 1,500 helpers answer the hotline every year.
The practice started in 1955, after a newspaper misprinted a Santa hotline number, meant for a local department store, that led to the Continental Air Defense Command.
5 big military moments that took place on Christmas Day
Important events tied to both of America's most formative wars — the Revolutionary War and the Civil War — took place on Christmas.
newyorkalmanack.com
Remembering The Christmas of 1945 in Northern NY
Among the finest Christmas seasons in America’s long history took place in 1945. We’re constantly bombarded with how special the holidays are, so it’s tough for any one year to stand out as extra special, but 1945 makes the list. Events across the Adirondacks that year epitomized...
AccuWeather
8 warm places to go for Christmas around the world
(CNN) -- This list is for you if: You love to celebrate Christmas. You love to travel. And you love to stay warm. And the great thing about this? You don't have to compromise on any of these desires!. On this big ol' planet of ours, you can enjoy the...
