Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26. A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO