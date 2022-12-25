Read full article on original website
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26. A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Facing tragedy following COVID, Starr County graduate finds the will to succeed
The most important lessons in higher education are often learned outside a classroom, according to Giselle Juarez who speaks about perseverance even in the face of tragedy and unexpected obstacles. Her success, she said, is a testament to friends, family, staff and faculty at South Texas College who all came...
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has temporarily closed saltwater fishing in certain areas of Cameron County. The closure is already in effect, and no word on exactly when it will end. The reason for the closure is that hard freezing causes fish to go to deeper areas, making them...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopens saltwater fishing areas
Saltwater fishing areas have reopened after being temporarily closed the last few days because of the freezing weather. The areas included South Padre Island, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say fish will group up in specific areas and become slower and easier to...
City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees
The City of Brownsville is offering residents the option to recycle their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 9 at three different locations. They are:. Gonzalez Park: 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr. Oliveira Park: 104 El Paso Rd. Home Depot: 605 W....
Weslaco police donate toys to family that lost everything in Christmas Eve house fire
Christmas plans were cut short for a Weslaco family of nine after their home was destroyed by o a fire on Christmas Eve. A two story-home on Missouri Avenue caught fire, causing the nearby apartments to also catch fire. The family in the two-story home are now staying with relatives...
Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission
A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
Police In Mission Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run
Police in Mission are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle near Conway Avenue and First Street Thursday afternoon. The driver fled from the scene, and the woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
Report sheds new details on welfare check turned officer-involved shooting that killed homeowner
The homeowner who was killed following a Friday officer-involved shooting near Weslaco fired at law enforcement officers at the scene and threatened to kill them, according to a report filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The custodial death report was filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office following...
McAllen ISD whistleblower suspended after filing complaint
— Following up on a story published in The Advance News Journal last week, McAllen ISD is forwarding most, if not all, of the eight public information requests we submitted to the district Dec. 6 to the Office of the Texas Attorney General, seeking a legal opinion, which can take up to 45 days to comply.
Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
Hidalgo County Commissioner Ellie Torres to be sworn in for second term
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ellie Torres will be sworn in to serve her second term in office on Jan. 2. Incumbent Torres ran in the general election for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 on Nov. 8. “It brings me great joy to continue my public service to the constituents […]
Edinburg woman sentenced for drunken driving, killing teen walking her dog
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog. Maricela Sauceda Escobar was ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records. Records show that Escobar was sentenced to […]
