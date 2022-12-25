ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRGV

Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26. A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopens saltwater fishing areas

Saltwater fishing areas have reopened after being temporarily closed the last few days because of the freezing weather. The areas included South Padre Island, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say fish will group up in specific areas and become slower and easier to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees

The City of Brownsville is offering residents the option to recycle their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 9 at three different locations. They are:. Gonzalez Park: 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr. Oliveira Park: 104 El Paso Rd. Home Depot: 605 W....
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission

A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site

People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Police In Mission Investigating Deadly Hit-And-Run

Police in Mission are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle near Conway Avenue and First Street Thursday afternoon. The driver fled from the scene, and the woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.
MISSION, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen ISD whistleblower suspended after filing complaint

— Following up on a story published in The Advance News Journal last week, McAllen ISD is forwarding most, if not all, of the eight public information requests we submitted to the district Dec. 6 to the Office of the Texas Attorney General, seeking a legal opinion, which can take up to 45 days to comply.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
HARLINGEN, TX

